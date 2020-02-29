McGriff, other seniors lead Oklahoma State over Iowa State

“Really, the key was just making sure we didn’t relax and change the way we played,” Boynton said of not letting Iowa State cut into the lead. “We continued to play the game the right way.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: As much as they miss him, the Cyclones have been managing to survive without star sophomore point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season after suffering a fractured wrist on Feb. 8 against Kansas State. Including that game against K-State, which they won 73-63, Iowa State is now 3-4 without him after going just 1-6 in the previous seven outings. Haliburton leads the Cyclones and ranks sixth in Big 12 scoring with 15.2 points per game, while topping the entire conference with 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest.

Oklahoma State: McGriff, a senior forward, made his 74th consecutive start for the Cowboys, the 14th longest streak in school history. He showed off his versatility in this game, scoring points by dunking, putting home layups and even hitting a 3-pointer, not to mention make all six of his foul shots. McGriff, who shot 6 of 11 from the floor, has posted double digit point totals and at least five rebounds in each of the last 10 contests.

TIP INS