McKewon: It may be a long, quiet and hard fall with no Husker football

The flood of bad news — in the form of consistent nationwide coronavirus case spikes, player petitions, onerous testing protocols and politicized debates over the American response to the pandemic — proved too difficult to overcome.

At this point, you could’ve put a 12-course feast in front of the decision-makers in college athletics — the NCAA, conference commissioners, university presidents — and they likely would have stuck to the cracker in their pocket. There’s no appetite to try this in the face of one — just one — positive test case among coaches or players resulting in a hospitalization or death.

In professional sports, where athletes are paid millions and private owners are generally insulated from public pressure, it’s a different business and it has generally rebuffed the call for all culture, sports or otherwise, to come to a halt. But college athletes are 18- to 22-year-old amateurs. Yes, they get scholarships and meal plans and stipends — and given the billion-dollar student debt crisis in our country, this is more than the NCAA’s critics appreciate. But the NCAA, locked in a yearslong battle to keep college sports similar to what it has long been, couldn’t easily argue for amateurism in the face of playing football in a pandemic.