LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- South Dakota carded a second-round 308 at the Aggie Invitational hosted on the New Mexico State Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon and sits 13th in the team standings after 36 holes.
The 308 was the lowest for the Coyotes since a 306 in the second round of the Loyola Fall Invitational on Sept. 16, topping all three rounds of last week’s Johnie Imes Invitational at Missouri. Through two rounds, South Dakota sits at 625 (317-308) and is just five strokes outside of the top 10 in a crowded field.
Host New Mexico State took advantage of its familiarity with the par-72, 6,368-yard layout on Tuesday, firing a seven-under 281 that was 12 shots better than the next closest competitor. The Aggies lead Northern Arizona by 19 strokes entering the final round of play on Wednesday.
On the player leaderboard, UTEP’s Audrey Haddad, who held a share of the lead after Round 1, is the outright leader after 36 holes at three-under par, one shot ahead of New Mexico State’s Amelia McKee.
Sophomore Megan Munneke led the Coyotes in the second round with a two-over 74, matching the second-lowest round of her career. The 74 was her best round of the fall by four strokes and is topped by only a 72 in the opening round of the 2018 Loyola Fall Invitational on Sept. 17, 2018, for her career. Munneke was among the biggest movers of the day in the field, jumping from a tie for 77th after the first round to a tie for 53rd (82-74-156) following Tuesday’s action.
Julia Hall also turned in a strong round, carding a three-over 75 to move up eight spots on the leaderboard in a tie for 33rd (78-75-153). Laerke Jensen, South Dakota’s top performer on Monday, tallied a 76 in her second round and still sits atop the team card after 36 holes; Jensen is tied for 23rd with a two-day total of 151 (75-76).
Jalea Culliver (85-83-168) and Emma Sabbagh (82-87-169) rounded out the group of five underclassman Coyotes in the event.
South Dakota will be paired alongside UTRGV, North Dakota and Stephen F. Austin for a shotgun start on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. (CT) for the final round of the Aggie Invitational. Following tomorrow’s action, the Coyotes will be off for nine days before wrapping up their fall slate at the Louisville Cardinal Cup in Louisville, Ky., between Oct. 18-20.