Men's basketball: Dordt survives Briar Cliff comeback on Wednesday

Dordt had a 45-31 halftime lead and promptly went in front by 16 points with the first basket of the second half.

Lamb passed Clay Herrold for the 3-point record with just over 12 minutes remaining and his 3-pointer with 10:37 left tied the game at 58-58.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t have played like that for 40 minutes,” Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera said. “They did a really good job contesting us at the rim in the first half and we forced up some really tough shots. And, we gave up a lot of easy baskets.

“The guys did a really good job of clamping down in the second half and making things harder. When you find yourself with a double-digit deficit at halftime the best thing you can ask for is to give yourself a chance. We’re down one with the ball with 30 seconds and missed a shot.”

Kleinhesselink finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Briar Cliff, while Freidel scored 11 points. Lamb also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

Franken tallied 21 of his 30 points in the first half and raked down eight caroms. Dordt’s Winterfeld made all seven of his free throw attempts and scored 16 points while Brunsting had nine points and nine rebounds.