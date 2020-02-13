Men's basketball: Dordt survives Briar Cliff comeback on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY – Dordt reached the 20-win plateau at Newman Flanagan Center on Wednesday night, but had to overcome a spirited Briar Cliff comeback to do so.
The Defenders walked away from BCU’s Newman Flanagan Center with a 92-86 Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball victory.
It didn’t come easily.
Briar Cliff rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to take the lead at the midway point of the second half and from there on, it was a dogfight, with the teams trading the lead.
In the end, though, Dordt (20-8) stayed in fourth place in the GPAC with an 11-7 mark. Briar Cliff (14-14, 5-13) suffered another damaging setback in its quest to reach the conference tournament.
Only the top eight teams make the GPAC tourney field and BCU trails eighth-place Hastings by 1.5 games with two remaining.
It basically came down to the last 30 seconds with Briar Cliff trailing 87-86 and with possession of the ball. The Chargers got it in the hands of their All-American, Jackson Lamb, who missed a shot from the baseline.
Dordt’s Marcus Winterfeld was fouled on the rebound and made both free throws and the Defenders survived a 3-point attempt by Jaden Kleinhesselink that would have tied the game.
Winterfeld made two more free throws and Garrett Franken another in the last nine seconds.
“I knew the lead wasn’t safe at halftime and I knew it wouldn’t be safe with Jackson Lamb and Ethan Freidel on the floor and I thought Jaden Kleinhesselink had a really good game, too,” Dordt coach Brian Van Haaften said. “I was really happy for our guys, the last four minutes of the game they didn’t fold.”
Lamb – who became Briar Cliff’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals – tried to singlehandedly will his team to a comeback victory. The senior guard scored 28 of his game-high 33 points I the second half, including 13 in the final four minutes.
Lamb hit a 3-pointer at the 2:54 mark, giving the Chargers a 78-76 lead. Dordt’s Ben Gesink answered with a trey at the other end, then Lamb was fouled and converted two free throws. Tony Bonner added two more charity tosses with 2:02 left, giving Briar Cliff an 82-79 advantage.
That’s when Chandler Brunsting of Dordt nailed a 3-pointer and after Lamb scored on a layup, stepped back and canned another, making it 85-84 in favor of the Defenders with 1:13 remaining.
Lamb scored what would be Briar Cliff’s final two points on a pair of free throws with 59 seconds left. Franken, who led Dordt with 30 points, rebounded a missed shot and was fouled, making two free throws with 37.5 ticks left.
Dordt had a 45-31 halftime lead and promptly went in front by 16 points with the first basket of the second half.
Lamb passed Clay Herrold for the 3-point record with just over 12 minutes remaining and his 3-pointer with 10:37 left tied the game at 58-58.
“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t have played like that for 40 minutes,” Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera said. “They did a really good job contesting us at the rim in the first half and we forced up some really tough shots. And, we gave up a lot of easy baskets.
“The guys did a really good job of clamping down in the second half and making things harder. When you find yourself with a double-digit deficit at halftime the best thing you can ask for is to give yourself a chance. We’re down one with the ball with 30 seconds and missed a shot.”
Kleinhesselink finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Briar Cliff, while Freidel scored 11 points. Lamb also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Franken tallied 21 of his 30 points in the first half and raked down eight caroms. Dordt’s Winterfeld made all seven of his free throw attempts and scored 16 points while Brunsting had nine points and nine rebounds.
“We hit some big shots and then defensively turned around and got a couple of big stops,” Van Haaften said. “This is the kind of game they haven’t won in the past so just to come out and find a way to win a game like this is a big deal.
“We really have a close knit group of guys and they’re a blast to be around. All of it is really working for us, it’s just a really tough league. You’re going to lose sometimes and play well We’re luck to win tonight. Nobody has played any better in February than Briar Cliff.”