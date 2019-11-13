MEN'S BASKETBALL: Hilbrands scores career high in Red Raiders win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Trent Hilbrands poured in a career-high 36 points Tuesday to lead Northwestern past Mount Marty 99-84 in the GPAC opener for both teams.

Northwestern, now 5-1 on the season, earned its fourth consecutive victory; the Lancers had their five-game win streak snapped and drop to 6-2.

Hilbrands converted 6 of 9 three-point attempts, went 12-for-12 from the free throw line and iced the game with strong drives to the basket en route to a new career high. The junior guard added five assists and pulled down four rebounds. Jay Small and Isaac Heyer scored 16 points, both season highs, and Craig Sterk added 13 points to go with 10 rebounds for his second double-double.

Leading 78-75 with six minutes left, Hilbrands scored 14 points during a 16-2 run to put Northwestern in control, 94-77.

Northwestern shot 50% for the game, 17-for-37 from beyond the arc and made 20-of-22 free throws.

BUENA VISTA 92, BETHANY LUTHERAN 76: Timothy Jeffries scored 26 points to lead the Beavers to a non-conference men's basketball win in a game played in Mankato, Minn. on Tuesday.