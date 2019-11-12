MEN'S BASKETBALL: Jackson Lamb leads Briar Cliff to win over Waldorf

Michigan came out hot to start the second half, making its first four shots as part of an 8-2 run to build a 46-43 lead. CU would retake the lead at 47-46 on a lay-up by Kelvin Jones before Michigan authored five points in a row to reclaim the advantage. Michigan led by as much as nine at 64-55 before a three-minute drought that was snapped by a pair of three-point plays from big man Jon Teske to push the Wolverine lead back to nine at 70-61 with 4:17 to play.

CU got within five at 70-65 with 3:29 to play but would get no closer.

Late Monday

SOUTH DAKOTA 85, FLORIDA A&M 82: South Dakota got a combined 63 points from Tyler Hagedorn, Triston Simpson and Stanley Umude at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawai’i.

It was the third win in four days for the Coyotes who will bring home the Rainbow Classic championship trophy. South Dakota is 3-0 for the second time in four seasons. The Coyotes return to host Texas Southern at 7 p.m. Friday for their home opener inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.