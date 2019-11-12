MEN'S BASKETBALL: Jackson Lamb leads Briar Cliff to win over Waldorf

FOREST CITY, Iowa — Jackson Lamb scored a game-high 22 points for the Briar Cliff University men's basketball team in a 99-68 win Tuesday over Waldorf.
Lamb was 8-for-11 from the floor, and he made all three of his free throws.
The Chargers (6-0) only missed two free throws in the game, as they went 17-for-19.
Conner Groves hit three 3-pointers en route to a 14-point game.
Ethan Freidel and Austin Roetman each scored 12 points.
Sheldon High School graduate Jaden Kleinhesselink had 10 points.
As a team, BCU shot 56 percent, and that included going 14-for-30 from 3-point range.
The Chargers' largest lead in the game was 32, and they went on a 16-5 run toward the end of the first half to give themselves a 46-29 halftime lead.
MICHIGAN 79, CREIGHTON 69: Ty-Shon Alexander led Creighton with 20 points, while also adding eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Michigan improved to 2-0 this season under new head coach Juwan Howard and 3-0 all-time against the Bluejays. Creighton dropped to 1-1.
Creighton trailed by as much as 31-23 before three lay-ups in 33 seconds by Ty-Shon Alexander forced a Michigan timeout and got the Bluejays within a bucket. Thanks to a 23-10 lead on the glass and a 24-10 scoring edge in the paint, Creighton took a 41-38 lead into the intermission. Alexander (14) and Ballock (11) each scored in double-figures in the half, while Isaiah Livers topped the hosts with 11 points in the opening 20 minutes.
Michigan came out hot to start the second half, making its first four shots as part of an 8-2 run to build a 46-43 lead. CU would retake the lead at 47-46 on a lay-up by Kelvin Jones before Michigan authored five points in a row to reclaim the advantage. Michigan led by as much as nine at 64-55 before a three-minute drought that was snapped by a pair of three-point plays from big man Jon Teske to push the Wolverine lead back to nine at 70-61 with 4:17 to play.
CU got within five at 70-65 with 3:29 to play but would get no closer.
Late Monday
SOUTH DAKOTA 85, FLORIDA A&M 82: South Dakota got a combined 63 points from Tyler Hagedorn, Triston Simpson and Stanley Umude at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawai’i.
It was the third win in four days for the Coyotes who will bring home the Rainbow Classic championship trophy. South Dakota is 3-0 for the second time in four seasons. The Coyotes return to host Texas Southern at 7 p.m. Friday for their home opener inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
South Dakota shot 59 percent from the field (26-of-44) and made 22-of-28 free throws to get past the Rattlers (0-4). Hagedorn was 8-of-10 from the field for a team-high 23 points. Triston Simpson made his first six shots from the field and was 4-for-4 from downtown for 22 points. Stanley Umude, despite playing just 21 minutes due to foul trouble, reached 18 points and had a game-high eight rebounds.
Florida A&M got a game-high 27 points from Rod Melton Jr. and 16 more from M.J. Randolph.