MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff improves to 4-0

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Jackson Lamb had 25 point and eight rebounds to lead the Chargers to a win in a 92-80 men's college basketball game played at the Presentiation Classic in Aberdeen, S.D. Friday.

Ethan Friedel also had 16 points and Austin Roetman 14 for the 4-0 Chargers, who led 43-30 at the half. Jaden Kleinhesselink also contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for Briar Cliff, which takes on host Presentation Saturday at 7 p.m.

Josh McGreal had 21 points to lead Dakota State, which pulled with within 86-80 after a McGreal 3-pointer with 1:51 left but four free throws by Freidel over the closing minute helped preserve the win for the Chargers.

DORDT 73, VITERBO 66: The Defenders got 19 points from Case Bleeker and 14 more from Chad Barkema and defeated Viterbo in a men's college basketball game played in Orange City Friday.

Dordt (3-1) trailed by 10 points midway through the opening half but rallied to lead 38-30 at the break.

Tyree Young also had 19 points to lead Viterbo (1-2).

EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 89, WAYNE STATE 76: Camron Tally scored 25 points to lead East Central to a win over the Wildcats in a game played at Bison Crossover Men’s Basketball Challenge in Shawnee, Oklahoma Friday.

The game was the opener for East Central while Wayne State dropped to 0-4. Jordan Janssen and Al'Tavius Jackson had 18 points apeice to lead Wayne State and Janssen also added 13 rebounds.

