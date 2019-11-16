MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: BCU's Hoyt hits 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Chargers the win

SEWARD, Neb. — Freshman Nick Hoyt hit a 3-point shot at the final buzzer to rescue the Chargers to a 70-69 win in a men's college basketball game played in Seward, Neb. Saturday.

Hoyt, who played prep basketball at Harrisburg, S.D., had 12 points in the win and helped keep BCU unbeaten at 7-0 in their first GPAC game of the season.

The Chargers trailed 40-33 at the intermission and much of the second half. Jackson Lamb had 18 points to lead Briarr Cliff in scoring while Ethen Freidel had 13. Austin Roetman also had a dozen points and eight rebounds for the winners.

Brevin Sloup had 21 points for Concordia to lead all scorers. The loss was the first this season for the Bulldogs (5-1 overall and 1-1 GPAC).

BUENA VISTA 103, FONTBONNE 63: The Beavers topped the 100-point mark for the first time this season as they downed the Fontbonne Griffins in a 103-68 win at the A-R-C / SLIAC Challenge played in Storm Lake Saturday afternoon.

For the second straight game, Timothy Jeffries and DJ McNeal were the top two scorers for BVU, this game with 26 and 19, respectively.

Noah Schmitt also added 13 points and Michael Demers had 10 for Buena Vista, which led 54-31 at the half. Lincoln Rock led the Beavers (4-0) with seven rebounds and also chipped in with eight points. Fontbonne (0-3) got 13 points from Caden Clark.

