SIOUX CITY - No. 3 Morningside shot 54.4 percent from the field for the game and moved to 12-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball race with a 98-64 win over Hastings in a game played at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Thursday.
The Mustangs clicked on 37 of 68 shots from the floor and were led by Matt Hahn who had a game-high 21 points. Brody Egger also chipped in 16 points while Tyler Borchers added 13 and both Zach Imig and Alex Borchers scored a dozen as all five Morningside starters were in double figures.
Kevin Miller and Zach Kitten had 11 points each to lead the Broncos (14-9 overall and 7-9 GPAC).