BELLEVUE, Neb. - Jackson Lamb scored 20 points and freshman Conner Groves added 19 to lead Briar Cliff to an 81-76 win over persistent Bellevue in a non-conference men's basketball game played Friday evening as part of the Bellevue Classic.
The Chargers led by double digits early in the second half after holding a 44-39 edge at the intermission but had to fend off the Bruins who closed to within one point in the closing minutes but couldn't push ahead.
Lamb made four free throws in the final nine seconds to ice the win for BCU (2-0). Andy Geelan and Jaden Kleinhesselink each added a dozen points and Ethan Freidel had 10 for the Chargers, who face Nebraska Christian in further action at the Bellevue Classic Saturday at 5 p.m.
MORNINGSIDE 59, INDIANA TECH 58: Trey Brown made the second free throw after a two-shot foul with six seconds left to give the No. 4 Mustangs a win in a college men's basketball game played at Mol Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. Friday evening.
You have free articles remaining.
The game was a tightly played contest throughout with Indiana Tech getting a lay up from Mitch Morken with 58 seconds left to tie the game at 58-58.
Brown led Morningside with 11 points while Jacob Fierst had nine points and both Zach Imig and Tyler Borchers added eight.
Josh Kline had 14 points to lead Indiana Tech, which was ranked 23rd in the preseason NAIA poll.
The Mustangs will take on No. 12 ranked Cornerstone at 2 p.m. Saturday in Grand Rapids.