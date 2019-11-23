MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt pulls away from Briar Cliff in 2nd half

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - Dordt and Briar Cliff played a close contest through a half but it was all Defenders after break as the hosts pulled away for an 82-63 Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win Saturday.
Chad Barkema had 19 points and Garrett Franken 18 to lead Dordt, which had a 39-38 lead at the break but quickly expanded the advantage to double digits in the second half.
Jackson Lamb had a game-high 25 points and Ethan Friedel 17 for the Chargers (7-2 overall and 1-2 GPAC). The rest of the Briar Cliff lineup only added 21 points. BCU shot under 40 percent.
The Defenders improved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the GPAC.
MORNINGSIDE 95, HASTINGS 77: The Mustang trio of Tyler Borchers, Zach Imig and Alex Borchers combined to score 54 points to help their team to a win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.
Tyler Borchers had a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds for No. 4 Morningside while Imig added 18 and Alex Borchers scored 16. Both Trystan Cummins and Will Pottebaum had nine points for the Mustangs, now 7-0.
Morningside had a 56-26 edge in points scored in the paint despite outrebounding the Broncos just 33-32.
Bart Hiscock had 15 points and Brendan Lipovsky 14 for Hastings (5-3 overall and 1-2 GPAC).
NORTHWESTERN 103, JAMESTOWN 94: Northwestern jumped out double-digit halftime lead against No. 16 Jamestown and the Red Raiders held on and knocked off the Jimmies 103-94 on Saturday.
Northwestern improves to 6-2 overall and is 2-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown falls to 7-3 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC.
Northwestern shot 55.6 percent (35-of-63) from the field and hit 10 3-pointers on 22 attempts (45.5 percent). The Red Raiders only had nine turnovers and Jamestown 14.
Jay Small led the Red Raiders with 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting. He hit four of his six 3-point attempts and added six rebounds and six assists. Grant Rohrer came off the bench and was 9-of-10 shooting to finish with 21 points. He added seven rebounds and three assists. Isaac Heyer finished with 17 points and Trent Hilbrands had 14 points. Christian Korver hit three 3-pointers off the bench and finished with 10 points.
BUENA VISTA 80, NORTHWESTERN (MN) 72: The Beavers led by 19 points early in the second half but had to fend off a fierce Eagle rally before winning in a non-conference men's basketball game played in Storm Lake Saturday.
BVU had a 42-28 lead at the intermission and got the first field goal after the break and built the lead 49-30 after a 3-point shot by Michael Demers with 18:23 to play.
Timothy Jeffries had a game-high 26 points for the Beavers while Demers added 16, Lincoln Rock 13 and Noah Schmitt 11.
Northwestern caught fire and got to within 70-69 after a 3-pointer by Noah Alm with 3:30 left but a Jeffries answered with a seven points over the final 2:15 to help secure the win for the Beavers (6-0).
Michael Moore had 17 points for Northwestern (3-3).
Late Friday
ARKANSAS 77, SOUTH DAKOTA 56: The Coyotes entered the game leading the NCAA in 3-point shooting but were kept in check by the Razorbacks in a non-conference men's basketball game played at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. Friday evening
Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored a career-high 25 points to lead all scorers as Arkansas moved to 5-0 this season.
USD came in with a 51.1 percent clip (47-92) from 3-point range with 9.4 per game but the Razorbacks' third-ranked 3-point defense held with Coyotes to 3-12 from beyond the arc.
Tyler Hadgedorn had 15 points, Stanely Umude 13 and Cody Kelley 10 for South Dakota (5-1).
NEBRASKA 93, SOUTHERN 86 (OT): Yvan Ouedraogo and Jervay Green each scored six points in overtime to lead Nebraska past Southern 93-86 Friday.
Nebraska (2-2) which led by as many as 13 in the first half, made four of its five shots in the extra period, two of them Green 3-pointers, while Southern (2-3) made 3 of 9 field goals. The Huskers went up 84-82 on Ouedraogo’s dunk with 3:14 left, starting a 10-0 run capped by Green’s second 3 pointer at the 1:06 mark.
Trailing 40-38 at half, Southern opened up a 56-48 lead on Micah Bradford’s jumper with 14:06 left. Nebraska countered with a 7-0 spurt on pair of Thorir Thorbjarnarson 3-pointers and a free throw and tied the game at 61 on Green’s free throw with 10:45 left.