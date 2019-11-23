MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt pulls away from Briar Cliff in 2nd half

NORTHWESTERN 103, JAMESTOWN 94: Northwestern jumped out double-digit halftime lead against No. 16 Jamestown and the Red Raiders held on and knocked off the Jimmies 103-94 on Saturday.

Northwestern improves to 6-2 overall and is 2-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown falls to 7-3 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC.

Northwestern shot 55.6 percent (35-of-63) from the field and hit 10 3-pointers on 22 attempts (45.5 percent). The Red Raiders only had nine turnovers and Jamestown 14.

Jay Small led the Red Raiders with 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting. He hit four of his six 3-point attempts and added six rebounds and six assists. Grant Rohrer came off the bench and was 9-of-10 shooting to finish with 21 points. He added seven rebounds and three assists. Isaac Heyer finished with 17 points and Trent Hilbrands had 14 points. Christian Korver hit three 3-pointers off the bench and finished with 10 points.

BUENA VISTA 80, NORTHWESTERN (MN) 72: The Beavers led by 19 points early in the second half but had to fend off a fierce Eagle rally before winning in a non-conference men's basketball game played in Storm Lake Saturday.