MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt wins on Barkema's putback in Thanksgiving Classic tournament

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Chad Barkema put back an offensive rebound with 27 seconds left to give the Dordt University men's basketball team the lead and they held off the Dickinson State Blue Hawks late 93-90 for a win in a game at the Dordt Classic men's basketball tournament Friday evening in Sioux Center.

Marcus Winterfeld added two free throws after Dickinson State turned to ball over on its next possession to push the Dordt lead to 91-87.

Dickinson's Montel Carlow hit his eighth 3-pointer of the night to get his team back with in one point but Dordt's Chandler Brunsting added two more free throws to put Dordt back up by three points and a shot from half court by the Blue Hawks at the final buzzer was off the mark.

Barkema had 16 points to lead the Defenders (7-3) while Cade Bleeker and Brunsting both added 13 and Jesse Jansma had 12.

Dickinson State (1-7) got a game-high 24 points from Carlow with his scoring coming on 3-point shots.

NORTHWESTERN 97, PERU STATE 79: Jay Small had his first career double-double scoring 23 points with 16 rebounds to lead the Raiders to win in the Dordt Classic basketball tournament Friday in Sioux Center.