MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt wins on Barkema's putback in Thanksgiving Classic tournament

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Chad Barkema put back an offensive rebound with 27 seconds left to give the Dordt University men's basketball team the lead and they held off the Dickinson State Blue Hawks late 93-90 for a win in a game at the Dordt Classic men's basketball tournament Friday evening in Sioux Center.
Marcus Winterfeld added two free throws after Dickinson State turned to ball over on its next possession to push the Dordt lead to 91-87.
Dickinson's Montel Carlow hit his eighth 3-pointer of the night to get his team back with in one point but Dordt's Chandler Brunsting added two more free throws to put Dordt back up by three points and a shot from half court by the Blue Hawks at the final buzzer was off the mark.
Barkema had 16 points to lead the Defenders (7-3) while Cade Bleeker and Brunsting both added 13 and Jesse Jansma had 12.
Dickinson State (1-7) got a game-high 24 points from Carlow with his scoring coming on 3-point shots.
NORTHWESTERN 97, PERU STATE 79: Jay Small had his first career double-double scoring 23 points with 16 rebounds to lead the Raiders to win in the Dordt Classic basketball tournament Friday in Sioux Center.
Small, a former Hinton prep athlete, logged a career-high in rebounds and also dished off six assists. Grant Rohrer also had a career-best 27 points and 10 rebounds, the third double-double of his career.
Northwestern is now 7-2 while Peru State falls to 3-3.
BUENA VISTA 96, WILLAMETTE 73: The Beavers ran their season-opening win string to seven games after outscoring the Bearcats in a men's college basketball game at the Nebraska Wesleyan Snyder Classic in Lincoln, Neb. Friday.
Michael Demers scoerd 21 points to lead BVU, which had a 53-32 lead at the half and were never threatened after the break. Timothy Jeffries also had 18 points, Dominic Sesma 17 and Lincoln Rock 15 for the Beavers, who will face University of the Ozarks at 3 p.m. Saturday in Lincoln.
Daniel Plumer had 18 points for Willamette (1-4).