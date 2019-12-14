MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside survives 2nd straight upset bid

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The No. 1 Morningside Mustangs survived an upset bid for the second-straight game, this time from Jamestown. Morningside overcame a 14-point deficit early in the second half to stay unbeaten in Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball action with a 76-68 win in a game played in Jamestown, N.D. Saturday.
Morningside trailed 45-32 at the break and found itself behind 47-33 a minute into the second half after a field goal by JU's Brady Birch.
Trystan Cummins hit a 3-point shot on the Mustangs' next possession to start the comeback and Morningside eventually got the lead for good on a pair of buckets from Tyler Borchers that put the Mustangs up 57-56 with 10:39 to play.
Borchers led the Mustangs with 16 points while Ben Hoskins came off the bench to add 15 and Zach Imig had 14.
Morningside (11-0 overall and 7-0 GPAC) hosts non-conference Dakota State Wednesday. Isaiah Dobson had a game-high 28 points for the Jimmies (9-5 overall and 2-4 GPAC).
NORTHWESTERN 99, MIDLAND 86: No. 19 Northwestern got a game-high 25 points from Jay Small and went on to defeat Midland 99-86 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played Saturday at Wikert Event Center.
Grant Rohrer also came off the bench to add 20 points for the Raiders (11-2 overall and 5-1 GPAC). Craig Sterk, Isaac Heyer and Grant DeMeulenaere each added a dozen points for NWC.
Midland (3-8 overall and 1-5 GPAC) trailed 54-38 at the intermission but made a game of it in the second half, cutting the Northwestern cushion to 64-58 after a traditional 3-point play with 13:50 to play by Bowen Sandquist. Northwestern righted the ship quickly, getting a 3-pointer from Small and a layup from Rohrer to go back up by double digits for good with 11:55 left in the second half.
Sandquist led the Warriors with 18 points.
DORDT 68, HASTINGS 66: Jesse Jansma hit a go-ahead shot in the lane with 36 seconds left in regulation and the Defenders went on to fend off the Broncos in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played in Hastings, Neb. Saturday.
Jansma, who had 10 points in the game, also made two free throws with 20 seconds left to help ice the win. Ben Gesink and Josh Van Lingen led Dordt (10-4 overall and 4-3 GPAC) with 13 points apiece while Cade Bleeker added 12 and Garrett Franken also had 10.
Brendan Lipovsky had 22 points to pace the Broncos, who trailed 38-34 at the half but used a spurt in the second half to lead by as many as six points with just over 10 minutes to go. The lead changed hands 15 times in the tightly played contest.
MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 92, WAYNE STATE 78: Harrison Cleary scored 52 points to help the Golden Eagles post a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball win over the Wildcats in Crookston, Minn. Saturday.
Cleary scored 35 of his points in the second half as UMC pulled away for the win. Cleary, a senior from Oak Creek, Wisc., hit seven treys and was 21-of-23 from the free throw line as he clicked for a career-best in scoring during a game. The Golden Eagles are now 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the NSIC.
Al'Tavius Jackson had 17 points and Nate Mohr 16 to lead the Wildcats, who lost despite hitting on 29-of-57 shots from the field for a 50.9 percent clip. Jordan Janssen also had 13 points and Ben Dentlinger 11 for WSC (5-8 overall and 2-3 NSIC).