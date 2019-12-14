MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside survives 2nd straight upset bid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Midland (3-8 overall and 1-5 GPAC) trailed 54-38 at the intermission but made a game of it in the second half, cutting the Northwestern cushion to 64-58 after a traditional 3-point play with 13:50 to play by Bowen Sandquist. Northwestern righted the ship quickly, getting a 3-pointer from Small and a layup from Rohrer to go back up by double digits for good with 11:55 left in the second half.

Sandquist led the Warriors with 18 points.

DORDT 68, HASTINGS 66: Jesse Jansma hit a go-ahead shot in the lane with 36 seconds left in regulation and the Defenders went on to fend off the Broncos in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played in Hastings, Neb. Saturday.

Jansma, who had 10 points in the game, also made two free throws with 20 seconds left to help ice the win. Ben Gesink and Josh Van Lingen led Dordt (10-4 overall and 4-3 GPAC) with 13 points apiece while Cade Bleeker added 12 and Garrett Franken also had 10.

Brendan Lipovsky had 22 points to pace the Broncos, who trailed 38-34 at the half but used a spurt in the second half to lead by as many as six points with just over 10 minutes to go. The lead changed hands 15 times in the tightly played contest.