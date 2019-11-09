MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Red Raiders use Small trey to fend off Viterbo

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Jay Small hit a 3-point shot with 1 minute, 36 seconds left to play to give the Northwestern men's basketball team the lead, and the Red Raiders went on to clip Viterbo 69-66 in a men's college basketball game played in Orange City Saturday.
After trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, Northwestern rallied to close the gap on the scoreboard with a 17-3 run late in the first half and the second half was a tightly played contest with five lead changes and neither team up by more than six points.
Viterbo was on fire to start the game, building up a 27-13 lead following a pair of free throws by Tyree Young with 11:27 to go in the opening half.
Northwestern answered to tie the game at 30-30 with 3:13 left in the half on a pair of free throws by Isaac Heyer but Viterbo led 35-31 at the break after some late scoring.
Craig Sterk came off the bench to score 23 points to lead the Raiders (4-1) and Trent Hilbrands added 16. Noah Frederickson scored 19 points for Viterbo (1-3).
MORNINGSIDE 93, BENEDICTINE 63: The No. 4 Mustangs rolled to a 40-12 lead through the first half and went on to crush Benedictine in a men's college basketball game played in Atchison, Kan. Friday.
Zach Imig had a big night for Morningside, scoring 30 points to go with 10 rebounds. Trey Brown came off the bench to pull down a game-high 11 rebound and scored 16 points while Matt Hahn had 15 points. The Mustangs (4-0) were on fire from the field throughout, hitting on 35 of 58 field goals for a 63.3 percent clip. Jaiden Bristol had 15 points for Benedictine (1-3).
The Mustangs open GPAC play next Saturday hosting No. 25 Dordt.
DORDT 94, OZARK CHRISTIAN 72: Marcus Winterfeld came off the bench to score 19 points to lead all scorers and help the Defenders to a win in men's college basketball game played in Orange City Saturday.
Garrett Franken also had 17 points and eight rebounds for Dordt, which pulled away in the second half after leading 43-36 at the intermission.
Cade Bleeker also added 13 points and Jesse Jansma 10 for the Defenders, now 4-1. Nicholas Sarin had 15 points to lead Ozark Christian (0-5).
Late Friday
SOUTH DAKOTA 72, PACIFIC 62: Tyler Hagedorn score a game-high 24 points to lead the Coyotes to a win in a season-opening game played at the Stan Sherrif Center in Honolulu Friday evening.
USD led 33-31 at the half but fell behind by four points early in the second half before retaking the lead on a 3-point basket by Cody Kelley with 14:10 left in the game. Pacific got the lead briefly after a layup by Justin Moore put it up 51-50, but Hagedorn answered with a 3-pointer to start a 10-2 Coyote run.
Stanley Umude also added 17 points for South Dakota, which plays host Hawaii late Sunday and Florida A&M Monday in further action in the Aloha State.
BUENA VISTA 96, GUSTAVUS ADOLPHUS 73: Tim Jeffries scored 20 points and Michael Demers to lead the Beavers to a win in a college basketball season opener for both teams Friday in St. Peter, Minn.
Demers hit on four 3-point shots and had four steals for BVU. Dominic Sesma also had 13 points and DJ McNeal 11 for the Beavers. Lincoln Rock led Buena Vista with 10 rebounds.
Isaac Douglas and Logan Rezac had 13 points each for the Gussies.
NORTHWESTERN 107, OZARK CHRISTIAN 60: Five different Red Raiders scored in double figures in the win. Trent Hilbrands, Keegan Van Egdom and Craig Sterk each scored 16 points.
Northwestern held Ozark Christian to 31 percent shooting.
BRIAR CLIFF 111, PRESENTATION 71: Jackson Lamb scored 20 points and Ethen Freidel 19 to lead the Chargers to a big win over the Saints in a men's college basketball game played in Aberdeen, S.D. Saturday.
The Chargers had a 57-39 lead at the half and continued to roll after the break to move to 5-0. Jaden Kleinhesselink and Thomas Hensley also scored 14 points for the Chargers, who are at Waldorf Tuesday. 14 players scored points in the game as Briar Cliff's bench saw plenty of action throughout the win.