MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Red Raiders use Small trey to fend off Viterbo

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Jay Small hit a 3-point shot with 1 minute, 36 seconds left to play to give the Northwestern men's basketball team the lead, and the Red Raiders went on to clip Viterbo 69-66 in a men's college basketball game played in Orange City Saturday.

After trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, Northwestern rallied to close the gap on the scoreboard with a 17-3 run late in the first half and the second half was a tightly played contest with five lead changes and neither team up by more than six points.

Viterbo was on fire to start the game, building up a 27-13 lead following a pair of free throws by Tyree Young with 11:27 to go in the opening half.

Northwestern answered to tie the game at 30-30 with 3:13 left in the half on a pair of free throws by Isaac Heyer but Viterbo led 35-31 at the break after some late scoring.

Craig Sterk came off the bench to score 23 points to lead the Raiders (4-1) and Trent Hilbrands added 16. Noah Frederickson scored 19 points for Viterbo (1-3).

MORNINGSIDE 93, BENEDICTINE 63: The No. 4 Mustangs rolled to a 40-12 lead through the first half and went on to crush Benedictine in a men's college basketball game played in Atchison, Kan. Friday.