MEN'S COLLEGE BASKTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside ends November 8-0

FREMONT, Neb. -- No. 4 Morningside ended November with an 8-0 record after defeating Bellevue 81-70 in a men's college basketball game played in Fremont, Neb Saturday.
Tyler Borchers hit on 8-of-9 shots from the field and added seven free throws to score 23 points and lead Morningside. Zach Imig was also 6-for-7 from the floor and added 14 points while Alex Borchers scored 12 and Will Pottebaum 10.
The Mustangs led 42-32 at the half and had to fend off a Bellevue spurt that saw their lead whittled to 57-55 after a 3-point shot by Jaron Dickson with just over 10 minutes to play.
Matt Hahn answered the Bruin surge scoring the next five points after sinking a 3-point shot and scoring on a layup after a steal. Morningside will be back in Fremont on Wednesday to face Midland in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game.
NORTHERN ARIZONA 76, USD 72: Northern Arizona outscored South Dakota 14-2 over the final 3:22 of play to rally for a 76-72 win in a men's college basketball game played Saturday afternoon.
USD looked in good shape to claim another road win, leading 70-62, its largest of the game, after a layup by Stanley Umude with 3:45 left to play.
The Lumberjacks made a two-point shot to pull back within 70-64 and got 3-point goals from Cameron Satterwhite and Luke Avdalovic to tie the game at 72-72 with just over a minute to go.
You have free articles remaining.
The Coyotes' Tyler Hagedorn was whistled for an offensive foul to give the ball back to Northern Arizona and the Lumberjacks hit 4-of-6 free throws down the stretch to gain the win.
Umude had 18 points and 14 rebounds for game high's in each category Umude scored eight points and had eight caroms in the first half to help pull USD within 33-32 at the break after trailing 24-9 midway through the first half.
Ty Chisom and Cody Kelley each added 17 points and to Hagedorn 10 for South Dakota (6-2).
The Coyotes finish a season-long, four-game road trip Monday against the Washington Huskies.
BUENA VISTA 100, UNIVERSITY OF OZARKS 84: The Beavers were challenged through the early part of the second half but pulled away late for their eighth straight win to start the season in a men's college basketball game played in Lincoln, Neb. Saturday.
The game was tied for the 12th time when Timothy Jeffries hit the second of two free throws with 17:13 left in the the second half, igniting a 12-0 rally by BVU. Dominic Sesma, Michael Demers and D.J. McNeal each hit a 3-point shot in the rally and another 2-pointer by Sesma gave the Beavers a 63-52 cushion with 13:49 to go. University of Ozarks could come no closer than eight points the rest of the way and fell to 3-4.
Sesma had 23 points and Jeffries 21 to pace BVU while Lincoln Rock had 17 points, McNeal 14 and Demers 13 for the Beavers, who open American Rivers Conference action back in Lincoln Wednesday against Nebraska Wesleyan.
AUGUSTANA 75, WAYNE STATE 66: The Vikings pulled down 25 offensive rebounds and outscored the Wildcats 33-4 on second chance points to win a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball opener in Wayne Saturday.
Jordan Janssen had 14 points to lead Wayne State (3-6) while Nick Ferrarini had 13 points and Al'Tavius Jackson had 10. The Wildcats host Upper Iowa and Winona State next Friday and Saturday in NSIC action.