MEN'S COLLEGE BASKTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside ends November 8-0

The Coyotes' Tyler Hagedorn was whistled for an offensive foul to give the ball back to Northern Arizona and the Lumberjacks hit 4-of-6 free throws down the stretch to gain the win.

Umude had 18 points and 14 rebounds for game high's in each category Umude scored eight points and had eight caroms in the first half to help pull USD within 33-32 at the break after trailing 24-9 midway through the first half.

Ty Chisom and Cody Kelley each added 17 points and to Hagedorn 10 for South Dakota (6-2).

The Coyotes finish a season-long, four-game road trip Monday against the Washington Huskies.

BUENA VISTA 100, UNIVERSITY OF OZARKS 84: The Beavers were challenged through the early part of the second half but pulled away late for their eighth straight win to start the season in a men's college basketball game played in Lincoln, Neb. Saturday.

The game was tied for the 12th time when Timothy Jeffries hit the second of two free throws with 17:13 left in the the second half, igniting a 12-0 rally by BVU. Dominic Sesma, Michael Demers and D.J. McNeal each hit a 3-point shot in the rally and another 2-pointer by Sesma gave the Beavers a 63-52 cushion with 13:49 to go. University of Ozarks could come no closer than eight points the rest of the way and fell to 3-4.