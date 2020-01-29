Men's college volleyball: Briar Cliff sweeps Morningside

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University men's volleyball team swept Morningside on Wednesday at Newman Flanagan Center by set scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16.
Brandon Oswald led the Chargers (3-0, 1-0) with 12 kills and had a hitting percentage of .258.
Riley Owen and Tyler Godown both had eight kills. Godown hit .615 on 13 attempts.
Kyle Cox had a team-high 24 assists. Nathaniel Johnson had seven digs.
No Mustangs hitter had double digits in kills, but Jackson Presha led Morningside (1-4, 0-1) with nine kills.
Diego Aguilar had 22 assists and nine digs.