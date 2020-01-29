Men's college volleyball: Briar Cliff sweeps Morningside
View Comments
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Men's college volleyball: Briar Cliff sweeps Morningside

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University men's volleyball team swept Morningside on Wednesday at Newman Flanagan Center by set scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16. 

Brandon Oswald led the Chargers (3-0, 1-0) with 12 kills and had a hitting percentage of .258. 

Riley Owen and Tyler Godown both had eight kills. Godown hit .615 on 13 attempts. 

Kyle Cox had a team-high 24 assists. Nathaniel Johnson had seven digs. 

No Mustangs hitter had double digits in kills, but Jackson Presha led Morningside (1-4, 0-1) with nine kills. 

Diego Aguilar had 22 assists and nine digs. 

Brandon Oswald mug

Oswald
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News