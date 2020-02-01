MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Briar Cliff volleyball loses two

DES MOINES, Iowa - Missouri Baptist moved to 8-2 on the season with a 25-16, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23 win over Briar Cliff in men's college volleyball action at the Grand View Molten tournament Saturday.

Mijan Kastratovic had 19 kills and Luke Cajic 18 to pace Missouri Baptist. The Chargers (3-2) were led by Brandon Oswald and Nathaniel Johnson who had 11 kills apeice. Kyle Cox had 24 assists and Noah Marasco-Ayau 12 digs for BCU, which hosts Dordt Tuesday.

FRIDAY

CARDINAL STRITCH 3, BRIAR CLIFF 1: The Chargers won the opening set but Cardinal Stritch rallied to win the next games and the match 26-28, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 in a college volleyball game at the Molten Grand View Classic Friday.

Nathaniel Johnson had 16 kills for Briar Cliss (3-1). Kyle Cox also had 41 assists and nine digs for the Chargers.

VITERO 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Brett Thompson had 20 kills to lead Viterbo to a men's volleyball win over the Mustangs in a match played in Sioux City Friday.

The V-Hawks improved to 2-3 while Morningside is now 1-5. James Cleare came off the bench to have eight kills for the Mustangs, with just one error in 13 attempts and a .538 attack percentage. Kahakai Kahoiwai had five blocks and Tatum Gray 11 digs for Morningside, which will compete in the Park Tournament in suburban Kansas City next Friday and Saturday.

