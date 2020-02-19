Men's volleyball: Briar Cliff sweeps Morningside

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men's volleyball team went across town to Morningside on Wednesday night, and the Chargers swept the Mustangs 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.
The Chargers had a 19-8 lead in the first set. Brandon Oswald had four kills in during that rally.
Oswald's late second-set kill also put the Chargers up 20-12 in the second set, but the Mustangs did attempt a comeback in the second frame.
Kimo Rosa closed out the match with back-to-back kills.
Oswald and Riley Owen both had 11 kills to lead BCU. Kyle Cox had 22 assists.
Kyron Earls led Morningside with 10 kills.