TULSA, Okla. - South Dakota nearly overcame the absence of Coach Todd Lee for the second half and foul troubles but Oral Roberts was able to hand on to record a 77-74 men's basketball win in a Summit League at the Mabee Center Thursday evening.
Lee was ejected when the officials assessed him a pair of techincal fouls during a discussion late in the first half. Stanley Umude led USD with 21 points but played much a the second half with four fouls. Tyler Peterson also had 20 points and Cody Kelley 14 for the Coyotes, who had a long 3-point shot the potential could have tied the game late by Nathan Robinson go off the front of the rim.
Oral Roberts (7-13 overall and 3-2 Summit) got 31 points from top reserve Kevon Obanor, who also struggled with four fouls late but also took advantage of the USD foul troubles to sink 16 of 18 free throws. De Shang Weaver also had 24 points for ORU, which led 39-32 at the half.
South Dakota, now 8-9 overall and 2-2 Summit, play at Omaha in a 6 p.m. game Sunday.
SOUTH DAKOTA (74)
Stanley Umude 7-13 5-5 21, Triston Simpson 3-10 2-2 8, Cody Kelley 5-8 2-2 14, Tyler Peterson 7-13 5-6 20, Brandon Armstrong 2-4 1-2 6, Nathan Robinson 0-5 2-2 2, Caleb Cline 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Johns 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 17-19 74
ORAL ROBERTS (77)
DeShang Weaver 8-11 3-3 24, Carlos Jurgens 6-12 1-2 14, Kerwin Smith 0-1 1-4 1, Emmanuel Nzekwesi 0-5 0-0 0, Francis Lacis 1-4 0-0 3, Aidan Saunders 1-6 2-3 4, Kaelen Malone 0-6 0-0 0, Emir Ahmedic 0-0 0-0 0, Kevin Obanor 7-14 16-18 31. Totas 23-59 23-30 77
Halftime - Oral Roberts 39, South Dakota 32. 3-point shooting - South Dakota 7-23 (Umude 2-4, Simpson 0-5, Kelley 2-4, Peterson 1-2, Johns 1-1, Armstrong 1-3, Robinson 0-4) , Oral Roberts 8-17 (Obanor 1-2, Weaver 5-7, Jurgens 1-2, Lacis 1-4, Malone 0-1, Saunders 0-1). Fouled out - Johns. Rebounds - South Dakota 33 (Peterson 12), Oral Roberts 40 (Obanor 11). Assists - South Dakota 15 (3 players with 3), Oral Roberts 8 (3 players with 2). Turnovers - South Dakota 10, Oral Roberts 14. Fouls - South Dakota 21, Oral Roberts 21. Techincal fouls - USD Coach Lee (2), Umude.