MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Briar Cliff edges Midland, 88-83

The Bison (1-5) had four finish in double-figures led by Tyree Eady with 17 points. Rocky Kreuser and Sam Griesel finished with 16 while Maleeck Harden-Hayes rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11 points.

The Yotes came out of the gates strong for the second game in a row, leading by as many as nine in the first half. USD held the lead for nearly 12 minutes of the first half and took a 30-27 lead into the intermission. The Yotes’ three-point lead was the first time USD entered the half with a lead this season.