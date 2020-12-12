MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Briar Cliff edges Midland, 88-83

FREMONT, Neb. — Quinten Vasa hit a go-ahead layup with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left on Saturday to give the Briar Cliff University men's basketball team an 88-83 win over Midland.
The Chargers held a 10-point lead with 9:39 to go, but the Warriors went on a 12-2 run and tied the game at 75-75 with 7:36 left.
BCU and Midland traded baskets and leads back-and-forth until Vasa's go-ahead basket.
The Chargers' defense held Midland scoreless for more than two minutes. Jaden Kleinhesselink scored two layups in the final 2:40 and Ethan Freidel hit two free throws.
BCU had six men who scored in double figures. Freidel led the Chargers with 16 points.
Andrew Gibb and Quinn Vesey each had 14 points. Vesey hit three of BCU's 15 3-pointers.
Nick Hoyt got 12 points, as all of his points came from behind the 3-point line.
Kleinhesselink and Vasa also chipped in with 12 points.
Jake Rueschhoff led Midland with 22 points.
NORTHWESTERN 98, DOANE 84: Trent Hilbrands led the Red Raiders with 27 points in the win on Saturday at home.
Hilbrands hit six 3s in the game and also made three free throws.
There were four other Northwestern men in double figures. Craig Sterk had an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Alex Van Kalsbeek made 7 of 9 shots for a 16-point game, and Jay Small hit four 3s for a 15-point game.
Keegan Van Egdom scored 11 points.
The Red Raiders shot 58 percent from the floor, and they were 17-for-34 from 3-point range.
DORDT 106, HASTINGS 72: The Defenders scored 62 points in the second half on Saturday, while holding the Broncos to 31.
Jesse Jansma led Dordt with 22 points. Cade Bleeker hit four 3s en route to an 18-point game.
Garrett Franken turned in a double-double wiht 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Dordt dominated in the paint, too, outscoring the Broncos 42-18.
LATE FRIDAY
NDSU 74, SOUTH DAKOTA 67: Mason Archambault’s career-high 17 points wasn’t enough Friday inside the Sanford Pentagon. The loss drops the Coyotes to 0-5 on the season.
Archambault came off the bench and provided a huge spark for the Yotes as he hit 5-of-7 from downtown in a career outing. A.J. Plitzuweit and Stanley Umude chipped in with 14 apiece for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros earned his first career start and finished with 12 points on the night.
The Bison (1-5) had four finish in double-figures led by Tyree Eady with 17 points. Rocky Kreuser and Sam Griesel finished with 16 while Maleeck Harden-Hayes rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11 points.
The Yotes came out of the gates strong for the second game in a row, leading by as many as nine in the first half. USD held the lead for nearly 12 minutes of the first half and took a 30-27 lead into the intermission. The Yotes’ three-point lead was the first time USD entered the half with a lead this season.
USD shot 45.3 percent from the field and 44 percent from deep on 8-of-18 shooting. USD’s bench outscored NDSU 17-7.
