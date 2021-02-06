MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside pulls away from Doane in second half

SIOUX CITY - After an even first half that saw Morningside and Doane tied at 41-41 at the break, the Mustangs dominated the second half to claim a 95-71 Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.

The hosts led 34-27 with five minutes left in the first half but the Tigers went on a 14-4 run to lead 41-38 before a Will Pottebaum 3-pointer tied the game going to the intermission break.

The Mustangs went on a 15-5 surge to start the second half and lead by double digits the rest of the way.

Zach Imig led Morningside with 22 points while Pottebaum added 18 points and Aidan Vanderloo had 14 points. Trey Brown had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Mustangs (20-3 overall and 16-3 GPAC).

Anthony Laravie had 22 points and Jaxon Harre 15 points for Doane (6-17 overall and 3-15 GPAC).

BRIAR CLIFF 71, HASTINGS 61: The Chargers trailed at the intermission but gradually pulled away in the second half to down the Broncos in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game at the Newman Flanagan Center Saturday.

Conner Groves and Andrew Gibb each scored 16 points to lead the way for Briar Cliff (12-12 overall and 9-10 GPAC).