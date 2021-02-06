MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside pulls away from Doane in second half

SIOUX CITY - After an even first half that saw Morningside and Doane tied at 41-41 at the break, the Mustangs dominated the second half to claim a 95-71 Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.
The hosts led 34-27 with five minutes left in the first half but the Tigers went on a 14-4 run to lead 41-38 before a Will Pottebaum 3-pointer tied the game going to the intermission break.
The Mustangs went on a 15-5 surge to start the second half and lead by double digits the rest of the way.
Zach Imig led Morningside with 22 points while Pottebaum added 18 points and Aidan Vanderloo had 14 points. Trey Brown had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Mustangs (20-3 overall and 16-3 GPAC).
Anthony Laravie had 22 points and Jaxon Harre 15 points for Doane (6-17 overall and 3-15 GPAC).
BRIAR CLIFF 71, HASTINGS 61: The Chargers trailed at the intermission but gradually pulled away in the second half to down the Broncos in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game at the Newman Flanagan Center Saturday.
Conner Groves and Andrew Gibb each scored 16 points to lead the way for Briar Cliff (12-12 overall and 9-10 GPAC).
Groves and Gibb also led BCU on the boards with eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
Quinn Vesey also scored 14 points for the Chargers and hit the go-ahead basket early in the second half to give BCU the lead for good.
Mason Hiemstra had a game-high 24 points for the Broncos, who led 27-25 at the half.
NORTHWESTERN 78, MOUNT MARTY 71: Trent Hilbrands scored point to pace the Raiders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win in Orange City Saturday
Northwesterns trailed 45-41 with just over 15 minutes to play after Mount Marty's Chad Moran hit a shot. The Raiders answered by scoring the next eight points, getting 3-point shots from Isaac Heyer and Matt Onken and a conventional field goal from Hilbrands to put Northwestern up 49-45.
Alex Van Kalsbeek also was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and added 18 points and Jay Small scored 17 points for the Raiders (18-5 overall and 13-5 in the GPAC).
Tyrell Harper had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lancers (6-14 overall and 9-16). Jailen Billings, a former East High prep athlete, also had 11 points for Mount Marty.
WAYNE STATE 71, SIOUX FALLS 46: The Wildcats bounced back from a two-point loss to the Cougars Friday night with a dominating Northern Sun Conference men's basketball win at Rice Auditorium Saturday afternoon.
Wayne State made 13 of their first 16 shots from floor, including all six of their 3-point shots to go up 46-26 at the half.