MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside wins at Dakota Wesleyan

BUENA VISTA 76, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 64: The Buena Vista men's basketball team built a 22-point second half lead and held off a late Nebraska Wesleyan charge to bounce back from its first loss of the season by picking up a 76-64 victory over the Prairie Wolves inside Siebens Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

BVU built an early 19-9 lead midway through the opening half and used six made three-point baskets and strong defensive effort to lead 45-28 at the break. The Beavers held Nebraska Wesleyan to only 40 percent shooting in the half, including 2-of-16 from downtown. The game was the season-opener for the Prairie Wolves.

Buena Vista was able to build their largest lead of the night at 57-35 with 14:30 to play. It was still a 20-point margin midway through before NWU tried to claw back. The lead was trimmed down to 14 with still 6:30 to play, but BVU held strong with a layup and two free-throws from junior Trey Valentine pushed the cushion back to 18. The four-time defending conference champs continued to battle until the final whistle but was too-little-too-late in the end.

Freshman Zane Neubaum helped lead the charge with a career-high four made three-point buckets and a team-high 18 points. He also grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Senior Joe Lind came off the bench and chipped in with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting while fellow senior Michael Demers added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Senior Garret Sittner matches his career-high with five assists while freshman Micahel Santich also dished out five.

