MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside wins at Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball team tried to complete the sweep against Morningside on Wednesday, but the Mustangs pulled away in the final 7 minutes, 19 seconds to beat the Tigers 87-77 at the Corn Palace.
Jeffrey Schuch hit two free throws to reel the Tigers within four points, but Trey Brown and Zach Imig scored eight points in five of the next six possessions to create some distance.
The Mustangs were also 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final 5:40.
Brown led the Mustangs with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Brown was 8-for-13 from the floor.
Imig and Will Pottebaum each scored 13 points. Imig was 6-for-12 while Pottebaum connected on four shots and four free throws.
Imig also had six assists.
Joey Skoff scored 12 points for the Mustangs.
Nick Harden, who scored 24 points in a 15-point DWU win on Dec. 16, led the Tigers on Wednesday night with 31 points.
DORDT 75, CONCORDIA 69: The Defenders didn't allow the Bulldogs to score in the final 55 seconds of the game.
The last basket Concordia got was a two-point basket from Klay Uher with 56 seconds left.
In that final minute, Bryce Coppock and Jesse Jansma hit free throws to ice the game away.
Coppock and Jansma each scored in double figures — Coppock with 14 points and Jansma with 11 — but Garrett Franken led the Defenders with 18 points.
The Defenders (16-7, 11-7) made 48 percent of their shots on Wednesday night.
JAMESTOWN 72, BRIAR CLIFF 71: A buzzer-beating three by Jamestown meant heartbreak for the Briar Cliff men's basketball team Wednesday night at the Newman Flanagan Center. The Chargers took a two-point lead with less than two seconds to play in the contest but gave up a Jamestown last-ditch shot as time expired.
Briar Cliff went ahead 69-64 with 2:10 to play but Jamestown scored five for the 69-69 tie with 29 seconds to play. Groves put the Cliff up 71-69 with one second remaining but the Jimmies managed an inbound and open three for the buzzer beating win.
Quinten Vasa had a strong night for the Chargers with a game-high 16 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. The junior scored BC's first seven points. Quinn Vesey had seven rebounds and Jaden Kleinhesselink gave out five assists.
Marc Kjos, the Jimmie's buzzer-beating hero, scored 15 points in the contest. Brady Birch had 11 rebounds.
BUENA VISTA 76, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 64: The Buena Vista men's basketball team built a 22-point second half lead and held off a late Nebraska Wesleyan charge to bounce back from its first loss of the season by picking up a 76-64 victory over the Prairie Wolves inside Siebens Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
BVU built an early 19-9 lead midway through the opening half and used six made three-point baskets and strong defensive effort to lead 45-28 at the break. The Beavers held Nebraska Wesleyan to only 40 percent shooting in the half, including 2-of-16 from downtown. The game was the season-opener for the Prairie Wolves.
Buena Vista was able to build their largest lead of the night at 57-35 with 14:30 to play. It was still a 20-point margin midway through before NWU tried to claw back. The lead was trimmed down to 14 with still 6:30 to play, but BVU held strong with a layup and two free-throws from junior Trey Valentine pushed the cushion back to 18. The four-time defending conference champs continued to battle until the final whistle but was too-little-too-late in the end.
Freshman Zane Neubaum helped lead the charge with a career-high four made three-point buckets and a team-high 18 points. He also grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Senior Joe Lind came off the bench and chipped in with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting while fellow senior Michael Demers added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Senior Garret Sittner matches his career-high with five assists while freshman Micahel Santich also dished out five.