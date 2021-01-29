MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside wins to stay atop GPAC standings

YANKTON, S.D. — Morningside stayed atop the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball race after a 78-71 road win over Mount Marty at Cimpl Arena Saturday afternoon.

Zach Imig led the way for the Mustangs with 19 points while Trey Brown had a double-double with 13 points and a dozen rebounds. Aiden Vanderloo and Joey Skoff also scored in double figures for the Mustangs with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Tyrell Harper had 21 points and Jailen Billings 20 to lead Mount Marty, 8-15 overall and 5-13 GPAC. Billings is a former East High basketball standout.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Morningside is now 18-3 overall and 14-3 in conference play, tied in the loss column but with two more wins than second-place Dakota Wesleyan. The Mustangs travel to the Corn Palace to face the Tigers Wednesday.

WAYNE STATE 84, WINONA STATE 78: The Wildcats complete a weekend men's college basketball sweep of the Warriors in Northern Sun Conference action Saturday in Winona, Minn.

Alec Millender led the way for Wayne State (6-4 overall and 6-2 NSIC) with 21 points, hitting on all 11 of his free throw attempts. Nate Mohr also had 18 points while Jordan Janssen had a double-double with a dozen points and 10 rebounds. The Wildcats shot 54 percent from the field after a 63 percent first-half.