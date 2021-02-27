MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Northwestern makes furious second-half flurry to advance to GPAC final

Mount Marty also downed No. 1 seed Morningside in the first round and will take on second-seed Northwestern in Orange City Tuesday.

Former East High athlete Jailen Billings also had 14 points for the Lancers (11-16). Tyrell Harper joined Pappas with a double-double scoring 12 points with 13 rebounds.

SOUTH DAKOTA 80: NORTH DAKOTA STATE 71: Stanley Umude had 26 points and A.J. Plitzuweit 20 points to lead the Coyotes to a win in a Summit League men's basketball game at Sanford Coyote Center Saturday.

USD led 35-27 at the half but built their lead up to as many as 17 points in the second half. The win breaks a three-game skid in the series with NDSU for the Coyotes.

Tasos Kamateros also 14 points while Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Xavier Fuller both added 10 points for the Coyotes (13-9 overall and 11-3 Summit).

Rocky Kreuser had 17 points and 13 rrebounds to lead the Bison (12-11 overall and 10-5 Summit).

Todd Lee won his 200th game on Saturday. USD has won seven straight Summit home games.

The teams play again Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in Vermillion.