MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Northwestern makes furious second-half flurry to advance to GPAC final

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Northwestern outscored the Jimmies 19-8 over the final six minutes of play to rally for a 74-69 win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played at Bultman Center in Orange City on Saturday.
Jamestown was ahead 27-32 at the half and still held a 61-55 advantage with under six minutes to go before the Raiders went to work. Jay Small logged a traditional 3-point play to pull Northwestern within 61-58 and Issac Heyer splashed a shot from outside the arc to tie the game.
Alex Van Kalsbeek was the game's high scorer with 34 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 2:04 left and follow with another field goal with 1:16 left to put Northwestern ahead 68-65.
Van Kalsbeek also had 11 rebounds for a double-double and Jay Small added 24 points for the Raiders, who will meet Mount Marty in Orange City Tuesday. The Lancers advanced with a 64-58 double-overtime win over Dakota Wesleyan in another GPAC semifinal Saturday.
Mason Walters had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Jamestown (19-7).
MOUNT MARTY 64, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 58 (2OT): Elijah Pappas scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Lancers to their second straight upset win in Great Plains Athletics Conference men's basketball tournament play in Mitchell, S.D. Saturday.
Mount Marty also downed No. 1 seed Morningside in the first round and will take on second-seed Northwestern in Orange City Tuesday.
Former East High athlete Jailen Billings also had 14 points for the Lancers (11-16). Tyrell Harper joined Pappas with a double-double scoring 12 points with 13 rebounds.
SOUTH DAKOTA 80: NORTH DAKOTA STATE 71: Stanley Umude had 26 points and A.J. Plitzuweit 20 points to lead the Coyotes to a win in a Summit League men's basketball game at Sanford Coyote Center Saturday.
USD led 35-27 at the half but built their lead up to as many as 17 points in the second half. The win breaks a three-game skid in the series with NDSU for the Coyotes.
Tasos Kamateros also 14 points while Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Xavier Fuller both added 10 points for the Coyotes (13-9 overall and 11-3 Summit).
Rocky Kreuser had 17 points and 13 rrebounds to lead the Bison (12-11 overall and 10-5 Summit).
Todd Lee won his 200th game on Saturday. USD has won seven straight Summit home games.
The teams play again Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in Vermillion.
XAVIER 77, NO. 13 CREIGHTON 69: Paul Scruggs scored 23 points and Zach Freemantle added 17, helping Xavier bolster its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 77-69 victory over No. 13 Creighton on Saturday.
Freemantle also had 10 rebounds for Xavier (13-5, 6-5) for his fifth straight double-double. The Musketeers led by as many as 13 points and staved off a late comeback by Creighton.
Damien Jefferson led Creighton (17-6, 13-5 Big East) with 19 points, and Marcus Zegarowski had 15. Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney each had 11 points for the Bluejays, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.
The Musketeers got off to a strong start as Freemantle's 3-pointer capped a 12-0 run to put Xavier ahead 25-16.