MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Northwestern upsets Morningside in regular-season finale

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Craig Sterk scored a game-high 34 points to lead Northwestern to a win over Morningside in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played Saturday at the Bultman Center.
Sterk also had 13 rebounds as the Raiders finished a game behind the regular-season champion Mustangs with a 15-5 record in league play and earned the No. 2 seed in the post season tournament.
The Mustangs led 38-37 at the half and were still clinging to a 48-47 lead with 15:08 to play when Jay Small hit a pair of free throws to give the Raiders a 49-48 lead. Northwestern shot 53.3 percent in the second half (16-of-30) to pull away for the win.
Alex Van Kalsbeek and Jay Small also had 18 points apiece for Northwestern (20-5 in all games).
Morningside was led by Trey Brown who had a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Aidan Vanderloo also had a dozen points while Will Pottebaum and Trey Powers each scored 11 points for the Mustangs (20-4 overall and 16-4 GPAC).
DORDT 86, BRIAR CLIFF 84: The Defenders used a 10-0 run in the closing minutes to help overcome the Chargers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday.
The Chargers clung to a 71-69 lead with five minutes to go after a jumper by Conner Groves but Dordt answered with a shot from Cade Bleeker to tie the game and Jesse Jansma hit a 2-point and a trey on back to back trips down the court to give the Defenders a 76-71 lead wth 3:42 to go.
Jansma had 21 points to lead Dordt while Bleeker and Bryce Coppock both chipped in with 14 points.
Groves led the Chargers with 15 points. Four other BCU players topped double digits scoring with Ethan Freidel added 13 points, Nick Hoyt adding 12 points, Wil Johnson 11 points and Quinten Vasa 10.
Dordt ends its regular season in sixth place in the GPAC (18-7 overall and 13-7 GPAC), a game ahead of Briar Cliff (12-13 overall and 9-11 GPAC).
SOUTH DAKOTA 86, ORAL ROBERTS 84: A scoring duel in the second half between the Coyotes' A.J. Plitzuweit and ORU's Max Abmas came down to the closing seconds of USD's Summit League men's basketball game at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Seturday.
Plitzuweit scored a game-high 37 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds left to give the Coyotes an 86-84 lead.
Abmas had 36 points and nearly won the game when a 3-point shot at the buzzer was just short.
USD built a 55-42 lead in the second half after back to back treys by by Plitzuweit, the second coming with 13:50 to play. The Eagles chipped away at the USD and eventual went on top after a 3-pointer by Admas with 2:18 to go put ORU up 80-79.
Plitzuweit scored 27 of his points in the second half while Abmas had 21 points after the break.
South Dakota (18-2 overall and 10-3 Summit) also got 22 points from Xavier Fuller and 11 points from Stanley Umude. The two teams play again today at 2:30 p.m. in Vermillion.
AUGUSTANA 60, WAYNE STATE 57: The Vikings trailed by 10 points late in the first half but rallied after the intermission to fell the Wildcats in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game in Sioux Falls Saturday.
Wayne State stilled carried a 45-38 lead with just over 10 minutes to play but the Vikings went on an 11-0 run to go ahead 49-45. The Wildcats scored eight points unanswered of its own to go back up 53-49 but the Vikings took the lead for good on 3-pointer by Alec Millender with 90 second to lead and a pair of free throws.
Adam Dykman had 14 points to lead Augustana (9-5 overall and 7-5 NSIC). Millender had a game-high 19 points and Jordan Jenssen 13 points to lead Wayne State.