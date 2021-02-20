MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Northwestern upsets Morningside in regular-season finale

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Craig Sterk scored a game-high 34 points to lead Northwestern to a win over Morningside in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played Saturday at the Bultman Center.

Sterk also had 13 rebounds as the Raiders finished a game behind the regular-season champion Mustangs with a 15-5 record in league play and earned the No. 2 seed in the post season tournament.

The Mustangs led 38-37 at the half and were still clinging to a 48-47 lead with 15:08 to play when Jay Small hit a pair of free throws to give the Raiders a 49-48 lead. Northwestern shot 53.3 percent in the second half (16-of-30) to pull away for the win.

Alex Van Kalsbeek and Jay Small also had 18 points apiece for Northwestern (20-5 in all games).

Morningside was led by Trey Brown who had a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Aidan Vanderloo also had a dozen points while Will Pottebaum and Trey Powers each scored 11 points for the Mustangs (20-4 overall and 16-4 GPAC).

DORDT 86, BRIAR CLIFF 84: The Defenders used a 10-0 run in the closing minutes to help overcome the Chargers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday.