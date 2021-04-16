Merga Gemeda, Ardell Inlay win individual races at Sioux City Relays

SIOUX CITY — Laken Gardner, Merga Gemeda and Ardell Inlay remembered what it was like to compete at Elwood Olsen Stadium as high school athletes.

Those three got the chance again to perform in front of their home crowd. And, they performed well.

Gardner and Inlay are East High School alums while Gemeda ran for North.

Gardner had a big smile on her face when she talked about coming back home for the Relays earlier this week, and she was just as excited to return in-person.

“I think they know it means a lot, especially since they're also trying to get us to Drake Relays this year,” Gardner said. “They realize how important it is and they try to get everybody a little piece of home. It's kind of tougher for the kids that are down from North Carolina or are foreigners from France or, that's kind of tough. Knowing that we have a good chunk of kids that are from around here, that know and are familiar with Sioux City, they realize that to us, that's a big deal.”

Gemeda wins in 5,000

Gemeda’s only event was in the 5,000-meter run, and he won the race with a time of 14 minutes, 52 seconds.

Gemeda wanted to come here to win. He wasn’t worried about his time.