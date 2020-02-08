Midland cashes in from the arc against Briar Cliff women's basketball

Lexis Haase came off the bench to score 20 points and can three 3-pointer for the Warriors (9-16, 5-12), who upset No. 7 Morningside at home on Wednesday.

“Midland played well but by the same token I think we’ve been playing well,” Power said. “The record doesn’t show it but one of the things they say is young teams have to learn how to win. Even though you have kids that come from winning environments they still have to learn how to win at this level.

“It’s frustrating because when we played them the first time (73-43 Midland win) we were terrible offensively. Not that we were perfect on offense today but we were more efficient on offense. But defensively we couldn’t get a stop.”

The teams played on even terms in the first half, with Midland leading 19-16 after one quarter and 34-28 at half thanks to a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining.

However, every time Briar Cliff scored in the third quarter, the Warriors answered with a 3-pointer and that eventually caught up with Power’s young squad.

Briar Cliff is still not mathematically eliminated from the GPAC tournament, but is 10th in the standings with three games remaining and trailing eighth-place Mount Marty by three games.

The Chargers host ninth-ranked Dordt Wednesday.

