Midland cashes in from the arc against Briar Cliff women's basketball

SIOUX CITY — Midland came into Saturday’s GPAC women’s basketball game at Briar Cliff shooting just 29 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Warriors, though, caught fire from long range at the Newman Flanagan Center and handed BCU an 82-71 setback.
Midland made 12 of 25 3-pointers, including six in the third quarter. Briar Cliff, 7-18 overall and 4-13 in the GPAC, was coming off a strong performance albeit a loss to No. 13 (NAIA Division II) Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday.
The third-quarter barrage allowed the Warriors to take a 56-44 lead and they maintained the advantage in the final 10 minutes.
The day was not without a positive note for the Chargers. Senior guard Alyssa Carley went over 1,000 points for her career, finishing with 18.
Madelyn Deitchler, a high school teammate of Carley’s at Treynor, led Briar Cliff with 20 points while freshman Konnor Sudmann – another Treynor product – had 13 points and six rebounds before fouling out late in the contest.
“We couldn’t get any stops and for a team that shoots 29 percent from 3-point range, they shot 48,” Briar Cliff coach Mike Power said. “We needed some stops and just couldn’t get them, it was frustrating.”
Maddie Meadows nailed three treys in a row in the third quarter for Midland, while Lexi Kraft tacked on two more. That helped push the lead to double digits and the Chargers never recovered.
Lexis Haase came off the bench to score 20 points and can three 3-pointer for the Warriors (9-16, 5-12), who upset No. 7 Morningside at home on Wednesday.
“Midland played well but by the same token I think we’ve been playing well,” Power said. “The record doesn’t show it but one of the things they say is young teams have to learn how to win. Even though you have kids that come from winning environments they still have to learn how to win at this level.
“It’s frustrating because when we played them the first time (73-43 Midland win) we were terrible offensively. Not that we were perfect on offense today but we were more efficient on offense. But defensively we couldn’t get a stop.”
The teams played on even terms in the first half, with Midland leading 19-16 after one quarter and 34-28 at half thanks to a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining.
However, every time Briar Cliff scored in the third quarter, the Warriors answered with a 3-pointer and that eventually caught up with Power’s young squad.
Briar Cliff is still not mathematically eliminated from the GPAC tournament, but is 10th in the standings with three games remaining and trailing eighth-place Mount Marty by three games.
The Chargers host ninth-ranked Dordt Wednesday.