Mike Power out as Briar Cliff women's basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We will be starting a national search for a new head coach immediately," said Scandrett in the press release," In the interim, coach Purdy will serve as the interim head coach until we identify a permanent replacement."

Purdy's first season with Briar Cliff was in 2018-19 as an assistant coach under Power. She previously was a graduate assistant at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas, for two seasons before coming to Briar Cliff. Purdy was the Freshman of the Year in the Big Sky Conference while playing for Northern Colorado before transferring to Regis University.

Tae'Lor Purdy-Korell, Bay'Lee's sister, is the top assistant coach for the Concordia University women's basketball program. Last season Concordia won the NAIA D-II national title and the Bulldogs are the top seed going into this upcoming week's D-II national tournament.

Power was named the coach of Briar Cliff in 1992 and quickly turned around the Chargers. In his first season, the Chargers went 6-20. In the 1995-1996 season, Briar Cliff went 25-12 and made it to the Elite 8. The next season Briar Cliff went 37-1 and appeared in the Elite Eight. The next season the Chargers were 31-4 and went to the Sweet 16. Then Power went to Metro State.