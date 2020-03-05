Mike Power out as Briar Cliff women's basketball coach

It's the end of an era for the Briar Cliff University women's basketball program.
On Thursday, according to a press release by Briar Cliff athletic Director Nic Scandrett, Mike Power has been relieved of duties as the women's basketball coach at BCU.
"Coach Power is no longer the head women's basketball coach for Briar Cliff University," said Scandrett in the press release. "We thank coach Power for his years of service to our student athletes and the University."
Power was currently in his second stint as head coach of the Chargers. He rejoined in 2006-07. He also served as BCU's women's basketball coach from 1992-98 before going on to coach at Metro State, Bemidji State and Southwest Minnesota State before returning in 2006.
Power won a program-record 371 combined games during his two stints at Briar Cliff.
"I would like to thank my staff and numerous players over the years who I've been so fortunate to coach," Power said in a text message to the Journal.
The Chargers went 11-19 this past season but have the Great Plains Freshman of the Year Konnor Sudmann returning along with sophomore forward Madelyn Deitchler, who was a GPAC honorable mention selection.
Bay'Lee Purdy has been elevated to interim head coach.
"We will be starting a national search for a new head coach immediately," said Scandrett in the press release," In the interim, coach Purdy will serve as the interim head coach until we identify a permanent replacement."
Purdy's first season with Briar Cliff was in 2018-19 as an assistant coach under Power. She previously was a graduate assistant at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas, for two seasons before coming to Briar Cliff. Purdy was the Freshman of the Year in the Big Sky Conference while playing for Northern Colorado before transferring to Regis University.
Tae'Lor Purdy-Korell, Bay'Lee's sister, is the top assistant coach for the Concordia University women's basketball program. Last season Concordia won the NAIA D-II national title and the Bulldogs are the top seed going into this upcoming week's D-II national tournament.
Power was named the coach of Briar Cliff in 1992 and quickly turned around the Chargers. In his first season, the Chargers went 6-20. In the 1995-1996 season, Briar Cliff went 25-12 and made it to the Elite 8. The next season Briar Cliff went 37-1 and appeared in the Elite Eight. The next season the Chargers were 31-4 and went to the Sweet 16. Then Power went to Metro State.
In Power's first season back with Briar Cliff, the Chargers went 9-22 but were back in the national picture by 2009-10 when the Chargers went 28-8 and were one of the last four teams left. Power led Briar Cliff to a final four spot again in 2011-12 and 2014-15.
Briar Cliff has had a losing record for the past four seasons but under Power's guidance, the Chargers have been one of the final four teams three times in his career along with three Elite Eights and two Sweet Sixteen's. Liz Grinder was the 2009-10 Player of the Year and he has coached five first-team All-Americans, two second-team All-Americans and four third-team All-Americans.
Power is married to Dr. Anne Power and the couple has six children.