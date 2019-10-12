DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota-Duluth used two fourth quarter touchdowns while holding Wayne State to minus five yards in the second half as the host Bulldogs wore down the Wildcats 21-7 in a Northern Sun Conference football contest Saturday afternoon played in snowy, windy conditions at James Malosky Stadium.
Minnesota Duluth outgained Wayne State in the contest 291-106 as the Bulldogs held the Wildcats to minus five yards in the second half thanks to seven sacks for 44 yards. Wayne State had 30 yards rushing and 76 passing while Duluth gained 175 rushing and 116 passing.
Devin Merkuris led Wayne State in rushing with 40 yards on nine carries.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Tavian Willis completed 4 of 11 passes for 71 yards with one interception while sophomore Alex Thramer was 1 of 2 for five yards.
Sophomore Mason Lee was the top Wildcat receiver with two grabs for 48 yards.
Defensively, sophomore linebacker Nicholas Joynt recorded a game-high 11 tackles followed by Ian Ailts and Zaiden Hernandez with six stops each. MJ Blankenfeld and Jalen Burgess each had fumble recoveries.
Wayne State will be at home next Saturday afternoon hosting Northern State in a 1 p.m. contest at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.