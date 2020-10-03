Miscues cost Briar Cliff dearly in 56-3 loss to Midland

SIOUX CITY — Three games into the regular season and it's back to the drawing board for the Briar Cliff football team.

After scoring only 16 points in the first two games of the season, the Chargers offense hit a new low on Saturday against Midland in a 56-3 loss at Memorial Field to fall to 0-3 on the season.

The Chargers only managed 246 yards of total offense on 74 plays, a 3.3 yards per play average. Plus Briar Cliff had six turnovers, which turned into 21 points for Midland, which won its first game of the season and is 1-2.

Briar Cliff's defense had its faults on Saturday, too. A couple of blown coverages helped Midland find the end zone early as the Chargers, which had given up only 37 points coming into the game, gave up 56 points and 429 yards of total offense.

"They got a couple of blown coverages early on defense that got them some quick points," Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. "Offensively, we didn't respond at all the entire game. We had one drive for a field goal. Other than that, we really didn't do a whole lot."

Briar Cliff's next game is at Morningside (2-0) next Saturday and the crosstown rivals have won the last two national championships.