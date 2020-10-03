Miscues cost Briar Cliff dearly in 56-3 loss to Midland

SIOUX CITY — Three games into the regular season and it's back to the drawing board for the Briar Cliff football team.
After scoring only 16 points in the first two games of the season, the Chargers offense hit a new low on Saturday against Midland in a 56-3 loss at Memorial Field to fall to 0-3 on the season.
The Chargers only managed 246 yards of total offense on 74 plays, a 3.3 yards per play average. Plus Briar Cliff had six turnovers, which turned into 21 points for Midland, which won its first game of the season and is 1-2.
Briar Cliff's defense had its faults on Saturday, too. A couple of blown coverages helped Midland find the end zone early as the Chargers, which had given up only 37 points coming into the game, gave up 56 points and 429 yards of total offense.
"They got a couple of blown coverages early on defense that got them some quick points," Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. "Offensively, we didn't respond at all the entire game. We had one drive for a field goal. Other than that, we really didn't do a whole lot."
Briar Cliff's next game is at Morningside (2-0) next Saturday and the crosstown rivals have won the last two national championships.
"We have to go back to the drawing board and be very simple about what we do and get guys to execute," Wagner said. "There are no excuses, we are not a young football team anymore. We have three football games under our belt so we have to move forward. We have to play the two-time national champion, so we have to be at our best."
Cayden Mitchell was announced as Briar Cliff's starting quarterback before the game when the public address announcer went through the lineup but the freshman quarterback from Connecticut, who started Briar Cliff's first two games and was the only one who threw a pass in last week's loss to Concordia, was not in uniform.
Wagner said Mitchell wasn't able to play due to disciplinary reasons.
Freshman Devrene Kahananui-Alejado is listed as a quarterback on Briar Cliff's roster but has been playing running back for the Chargers this season. He had 39 yards on 16 carries on Saturday and had 73 yards coming into the game. He hasn't thrown a pass this season.
Freshman Isaiah Jones, who is from Fort Worth, Texas, was dressed and on the sidelines, but didn't play on Saturday. Wagner said Jones is not ready to play "by his doings."
So Bell was the only available quarterback on Saturday, besides any potential injury situation. Bell had 28 pass attempts during the opening-season loss to Doane. He completed 14 of those for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 13-6 loss on Sept. 19.
On Saturday, Bell was 15-of-32 passing for 116 yards, six interceptions and no touchdowns. Bell also had two more passes dropped by Midland defenders. He was sacked twice and fumbled once. but was able to recover the ball.
"He didn't play well," Wagner said. "We haven't had good quarterback play. Some of it is, you are supposed to get the ball out under two steps. You can't hold the ball, hold the ball, hold the ball. You have to know the difference between a drop-back pass and a quick-gain pass. We just haven't figured that out yet."
Bell was under pressure on some throws and while Briar Cliff's ground game managed 130 yards, it came on 42 carries for a 3.1 yards per carry average. Bell led the team with 46 yards on 14 carries.
"It's not one person. Everybody on offense should be held accountable for what they've done the first three weeks," Wagner said. "It's not good enough."
Midland's first score game with 6:15 left in the first half when Darrin Gentry caught River Walker's 18-yard pass in the end zone despite good coverage by Mike Green.
The Warriors' second score of the first quarter came on Bell's second interception when Charles Barnes jumped a quick route and went 16 yards for the score.
Midland scored 28 points in the second quarter. Keenan Smith had two touchdowns, a 2-yard run and an 8-yard reception. Kenneth Carr made a nice reception for a 26-yard touchdown and Austin Harris beat his man and hauled in a 27-yard scoring strike from Walker, who was 14-of-18 passing for 234 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 66 yards and a score.
Briar Cliff's only score came on a 17-play drive to open the second half that went 70 yards, which accounted for 28 percent of the Chargers offense on Saturday. The drive ended on Jon Branner's 22-yard field goal.
Midland added a 31-yard touchdown reception from Harris and a 24-yard run by Walker to round out the scoring.
Donald Garland and Green each had interceptions in the loss and M.J. Montgomery had two pass breakups and two tackles for loss. Robert Robinson and Leti Taue'etia each had a sack and Brett Tinker had nine tackles, including two for a loss.
