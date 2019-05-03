SIOUX CITY – It’s not that Morningside College softball coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann doesn’t have a bevy of capable pitchers to turn to.
However, she’s needed only to rely on senior ace Hallie Misiaszek of late.
Misiaszek authored a shutout on Friday at the Jensen Family Softball Complex, ushering Morningside into a best-of-three championship series to determine the Great Plains Conference tournament champion.
The Mustangs blanked Concordia 2-0 to win the four-team Morningside bracket and hosts Jamestown on Saturday in a best of three format. Midland, which shared the regular season GPAC title with Morningside, was knocked out of the tournament when Jamestown beat the top-seeded Warriors 3-1 on the Midland side of the bracket. Since Morningside, the No. 2 seed, is the top seed remaining, the Mustangs host Jamestown, the No. 4 seed, with the best of three-game series starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The second game is slated at 1 p.m.
Misiaszek picked up her sixth consecutive pitching win and the Dakota Wesleyan transfer improved her record to 20-3, spacing six hits and working out of trouble in the top of the seventh inning.
“It’s definitely stressful but the biggest thing for me is knowing I have great defense behind me that can pick me up,” Misiaszek said. “It’s a reassuring feeling.”
Morningside, now 28-8, turned a pair of double plays, including one with the tying runs on base in the top of the sixth. Concordia (28-12) also had two runners aboard in its final at-bat.
As it turned out, the only run Misiaszek needed came in the first inning when Lexie Stolen beat out an infield single, Mackenzie Lose walked and Rebecca Riley hit an RBI single up the middle. Morningside tacked on another run in the fourth and will now get a chance to capture its eighth GPAC tournament title.
“The girls have really worked hard for this to get into this situation, playing at home and being relaxed and doing those little things,” Jones-Sitzmann said. “The defense made some big plays behind Hallie but it was just a fun game.”
Morningside finished with a 15-0 record at the Jensen Complex and added two more home victories at the SYA Complex early in the season.
Interestingly, its last loss came on April 18 at Midland. In fact, the Warriors swept Morningside that day. Morningside swept Jamestown in the final GPAC series of the regular season on Sunday.
One day after dusting off Concordia 9-1 in six innings, the Mustangs had to work a little harder this time around. Concordia’s Tori Homolka led off the game with a single and went all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt, but was stranded.
Jenessa Jarvis started the fourth with a base hit but was doubled off first when second baseman Cortney Joiner hauled in a screaming liner off the bat of Hhana Haro.
The Bulldogs had runners on first and second in the sixth when third baseman Morgan Nixon fielded a grounder, stepped on the bag and fired to first for a double play. Leah Valknarf reached on a fielder’s choice and Elanna Osthoff singled up the middle with two outs in the seventh before Misiaszek coaxed Savannah Robertson into a game-ending ground out to third.
“We knew this was going to be a big fight no matter who we played,” Jones-Sitzmann said. “The biggest thing was playing our game, being aggressive and doing those little things. Just being able to pull some things together each inning and finishing strong.”
Morningside’s Ashton Whited was hit by a pitch with one out in the fourth and advanced to second on a ground out. Joiner provided a big insurance run with a solid base hit to left field.
“It always takes a lot of stress off me as a pitcher having a little bit of padding, keeping the momentum and keeping them from scoring,” Misiaszek said. “It’s huge for us and our confidence. We just have a lot of confidence in our bats and defense.”
Concordia advanced to the title game with a 6-5 victory over Mount Marty earlier Friday. The Bulldogs outhit Morningside 6-5, but couldn’t solve Misiaszek at the opportune times.
“She’s been a go-to for us and someone who wants the ball,” Jones-Sitzmann said. “We have a staff behind her that’s ready to go too and they’re waiting for that opportunity but Hallie has been the one in the circle that’s been able to control things. Being able to do those things has been a plus for us.”