Missouri State gets step ahead of Northern Iowa in Missouri Valley opener

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Losses no longer marinate with teams for weeks inside the Missouri Valley Conference.
Following a Sunday 20-point blowout that marked Northern Iowa’s first setback in the McLeod Center since the 2019 regular season home finale against Loyola, a Panthers’ squad that went 17-0 on its home court last season identified Missouri State’s guard-center combo of Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim as the challenge for Monday night’s rematch.
Mosley emerged from a first half in which he was limited to three minutes due to a pair of fouls by scoring 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half. Prim, a trimmed down and muscular 6-foot-8, 235-pound senior, dominated the paint with 14 of his 16 points in the first half of Missouri State’s 79-59 win over UNI inside the McLeod Center.
“When I was meeting with the guys after the game, I asked them how they felt and they talked about Prim and they talked about Mosley,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “Missouri State as a team played very well, but Prim to start the game and Mosley in the second half kind of got what they wanted. Those guys are too good to let them get rolling like that so we’re going to have to do a better job on those two guys.”
Prim’s footwork was a step ahead of UNI from the start. He used an up-and-under move along with a spin move in the low post and made his first three shots before Missouri State’s shooters were freed up on the perimeter as the Bears opened 8-for-10 from the field and built an early 21-10 lead.
“What I was most proud of about him tonight was he listened to the scouting report,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said of his big man, who added eight rebounds to with three assists, two steals and an eye-opening seven blocked shots. “When you play someone the size of (UNI returning first team all-conference center) Austin Phyfe, you’ve got to catch and face up. I thought Gaige did a good job of that. He played used his pivots and passed the ball in the second half when they started to help on him.”
A Missouri State team that finished 11 of 25 from distance always seemed to come up with the timely answer on the perimeter Sunday night. When Panthers’ transfer Goanar Mar – playing in his first game since receiving eligibility – scored to cut UNI’s first-half deficit to 30-25, Keaton Hervey and Jared Ridder got loose for back-to-back 3-pointers.
As UNI’s deficit hit 14 points early in the second half, Jacobson turned to a new active group of reserves that hadn’t played together in Mar, Evan Gauger, Noah Carter and starters Phyfe and Trae Berhow to get back into the game. Phyfe recovered from a blocked shot by Prim off his drive by scoring off a reverse layup and another post move on the next two possessions to spark a 17-3 game-tying run that was capped by six consecutive points from James Betz – who replaced Phyfe on the back half – before Berhow tied the score at 51 on a mid-range floater with 10:32 remaining.
“We were playing a lot more defense, picking them up fullcourt,” said Berhow. “We were flying around a lot faster and brought some energy that we weren’t having earlier and brought us back in that game. It was good to see for that group.”
A UNI crowd that was allowed to fill up to 1,163 seats for the first time since the pandemic hit last spring, came to life at the end of the Panthers’ rally. But Missouri State’s Ridder put them back in their seats with a 3-pointer followed by a long two off Mosley assists.
Mosley then got loose for a long 2-point jumper and a 3-pointer out of a second timeout that stretched Missouri State’s lead back to 11. The sophomore guard finished 12-for-15 from the field as he took over the second half.
UNI (1-5, 0-1 MVC) has held just one of its five Division I opponents to under 75 points this season.
“More or less, it’s just toughness,” Berhow said. “I think we’ve got to take it more personal when someone scores on us. With Mosley scoring on us, going off with that many points, that should be very frustrating for us.
“Coming into the next game we’ve just got to bear down and stop that. Obviously they have got a decent big man (Prim). We’re going to double off the pass and then coming off those rotations we’re going to have to pick up players and fly around.”
For Missouri State (4-0, 1-0 MVC), this was the program’s largest win in Cedar Falls during a series that dates to 1983.
There’s no longer a multi-week wait for a rematch. These teams will play game two of the series at 7 p.m. Monday in the McLeod Center.
“It’ll be a challenge this year playing teams back-to-back, but we’re definitely looking forward to it,” Mar said. “Especially losing today, we definitely want to get back at it tomorrow rather than having to wait a few weeks like we usually would.”