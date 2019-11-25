Missouri State stops USD's home streak

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Something quite rare happened here Monday night. The South Dakota women’s basketball team lost a home game.
Nationally ranked Missouri State came into the Sanford Coyote Sports Center and ended a 15-game USD home win streak, prevailing 74-66.
Moreover, it was the Coyotes’ first loss of the season after five victories. USD struggled offensively all night long and it came back to haunt the Coyotes.
“I think they collapsed on us, but I also think we got some shots that we normally get and for whatever reason they didn’t fall for us,” USD Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.
South Dakota shot just 35.3 percent from the field, making 24 of 68. A good number of those were from close range and the Coyotes were held to 14 points below their season scoring average.
Monica Arens scored 19 points, all but five of those in the first half, while Ciara Duffy tallied all 12 of her points in the final two quarters.
“We kind of came in knowing they would be a very good team,” Duffy said. “They are really athletic and long. I think it gave us a really good test of learning to finish around the rim with longer defenders.”
Missouri State, national ranked at No. 22 this week, also held a big advantage from the free throw line. The Lady Bears made 22 gifters compared to just nine for South Dakota.
“They were able to get around the rim and score more efficiently and get to the free throw line,” Plitzuweit said. “And when they get to the free throw line it is tough to win games.”
USD’s last lead in the game came at 6-5 in the early going. The Coyotes trimmed an 11-point first-half deficit to four by halftime and were still within 37-33 at the 7:10 mark of the third quarter before a free throw and 3-pointer stretched it back to an eight-point MSU advantage.
Missouri State led 53-43 at the end of the third quarter. The Coyotes made another run when back-to-back 3-pointers by Liv Korngable and Arens cut a 15-point deficit to 58-51 with 5:40 left in the game.
The Lady Bears’ Brice Calip then made a tough fall-away shot in the lane, which quieted the home crowd. From there on, Missouri State maintained control, improving its overall mark to 5-1.
It was a rare home setback indeed for USD. The 15 game streak was the nation’s fourth-longest and the Coyotes entered the game with a 45-3 overall mark in the SCSC.
Alexa Willard paced Missouri State with 21 points while Jasmine Franklin had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Calip had seven rebounds and five assists to go along with a 12-point scoring effort.
Willard was the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament most valuable player last season and came into the game averaging 19.8 points per game. Missouri State beat Drake in the MVC Tournament final to reach the NCAA Tournament. USD pulled out a 102-94 overtime victory over Drake here earlier this season.
Missouri State got off to a torrid start, making 9 of 17 shots in the first quarter to take a 22-13 lead.
The advantage grew to 11 points at the five-minute mark of the second period and that’s when USD started its comeback.
Arens nailed a 3-pointer, while Duffy and Hannah Sjerven scored underneath, trimming the deficit to 29-25. Each team scored only one basket each in the final 2:50 of the half.
Arens kept USD afloat with 14 first-half points, but the Coyotes shot just 30.3 percent (10 of 33) in the opening two stanzas.
South Dakota heads to Las Vegas for the South Point Shootout, continuing a rugged non-conference schedule with games against Ohio State and Northern Illinois.