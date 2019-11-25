Missouri State stops USD's home streak

“They were able to get around the rim and score more efficiently and get to the free throw line,” Plitzuweit said. “And when they get to the free throw line it is tough to win games.”

USD’s last lead in the game came at 6-5 in the early going. The Coyotes trimmed an 11-point first-half deficit to four by halftime and were still within 37-33 at the 7:10 mark of the third quarter before a free throw and 3-pointer stretched it back to an eight-point MSU advantage.

Missouri State led 53-43 at the end of the third quarter. The Coyotes made another run when back-to-back 3-pointers by Liv Korngable and Arens cut a 15-point deficit to 58-51 with 5:40 left in the game.

The Lady Bears’ Brice Calip then made a tough fall-away shot in the lane, which quieted the home crowd. From there on, Missouri State maintained control, improving its overall mark to 5-1.

It was a rare home setback indeed for USD. The 15 game streak was the nation’s fourth-longest and the Coyotes entered the game with a 45-3 overall mark in the SCSC.

Alexa Willard paced Missouri State with 21 points while Jasmine Franklin had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Calip had seven rebounds and five assists to go along with a 12-point scoring effort.