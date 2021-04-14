Missouri sweeps South Dakota in national volleyball tournament opener

“We had to get into playing our style again,” Williamson said. “Our energy picked up. Our communication picked up. For whatever reason, they went on a 2-3 point run and we lost our momentum again. Missouri is a good opponent didn’t allow us to go on those runs, but I didn’t feel like we were as committed to that battle compared to what people saw us do last weekend in the Summit League tournament.”

The Tigers closed out the set with an 8-4 run, and they scored their last three points by three USD attack errors.

The Coyotes kept up with the Tigers in the second set, and even led 15-13 after a Deberg service error, an ace from Lolo Weideman and a kill from Aimee Adams.

The Tigers quickly went on a 6-0 run, as they collected four kills in that run. They were able to hold off USD, and ended the set on a 12-2 run.

“I think up until that point, we were point-for-point with them,” Williamson said. “I think we lost that momentum toward the end of the set. I think we were never able to regain that composure again. Obviously, we would have loved to respond differently. Some things went their way and some things obviously didn’t go our way, but that’s the way volleyball goes.