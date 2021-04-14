Missouri sweeps South Dakota in national volleyball tournament opener

The University of South Dakota volleyball team had no answer for Missouri’s Kylie Deberg on Wednesday.
Deberg, a 6-foot-4 senior from Hudson, Iowa, recorded 16 kills against the Coyotes’ defense, and that helped the Tigers beat the Coyotes in straight sets.
Mizzou won by set scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-15 in the first round of the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament held at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Deberg hit .481 during the match, and her swings were big and strong.
“They’re a good offensive team, they’re going to get their kills and they’re going to do some really good things at times, but there were too many times where we lost our flow,” Coyotes coach Leanne Williamson said. “We weren’t able to get in a good rhythm. We had some missed opportunities. There’s a lot to take away from today, and I’m hopeful that today is going to teach us a lot.”
The Tigers started out the match with a 10-2 lead, and Deberg had four kills in that stretch. USD made five errors in that stretch.
The Coyotes got back into the set right away, thanks to an ace from Elizabeth Juhnke and a hitting error from Mizzou’s Anna Dixon. That put the Coyotes within four points of the Tigers.
South Dakota tied the match at 17-17, as Mizzou made five hitting errors in the process.
“We had to get into playing our style again,” Williamson said. “Our energy picked up. Our communication picked up. For whatever reason, they went on a 2-3 point run and we lost our momentum again. Missouri is a good opponent didn’t allow us to go on those runs, but I didn’t feel like we were as committed to that battle compared to what people saw us do last weekend in the Summit League tournament.”
The Tigers closed out the set with an 8-4 run, and they scored their last three points by three USD attack errors.
The Coyotes kept up with the Tigers in the second set, and even led 15-13 after a Deberg service error, an ace from Lolo Weideman and a kill from Aimee Adams.
The Tigers quickly went on a 6-0 run, as they collected four kills in that run. They were able to hold off USD, and ended the set on a 12-2 run.
“I think up until that point, we were point-for-point with them,” Williamson said. “I think we lost that momentum toward the end of the set. I think we were never able to regain that composure again. Obviously, we would have loved to respond differently. Some things went their way and some things obviously didn’t go our way, but that’s the way volleyball goes.
“Offensively, in the second set, they were very good,” Williamson added. “They were earning points, and they were using their strengths to score points. Deberg has a really good cross shot, and we were never able to stop that. I think we put our defense in a spot where we could dig that … some of those swings were just good and we couldn’t defend those.”
Deberg had four kills during that stretch.
The Tigers led by as many as 11 points during the third set.
Sami Slaughter and Elizabeth Juhnke both led the Coyotes with nine kills. Slaughter also led USD with an .185 hitting percentage.
Madison Jurgens led in assists with 21 and digs with nine.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad Madison Harms had two kills and two blocks.
“It’s frustrating that we did lose, but it doesn’t trump the success that we had this season,” Slaughter said. :It’s awesome and an honor to be in this tournament.”