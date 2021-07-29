Momentum, pressure, identity and jobs on the line: Six storylines as the Huskers begin preseason camp

What’s the next step for the Blackshirts?

The easy answer is to force more turnovers. By the end of 2020, Nebraska had a solid unit — and has almost all of its production back aside from injured inside linebacker Will Honas and departed cornerback Dicaprio Bootle — but only forced seven turnovers in eight games. Only Maryland (four in five games) and Michigan (three in six) took the ball away less frequently among Big Ten teams.

What is this offense’s identity going to be?

Nebraska in 2020 and over the past two seasons has at times seemed caught in between on offense. Perhaps that has just been about the unit’s limitations. The Huskers have struggled to identify difference-makers at wide receiver outside of since-transferred JD Spielman and Wan’Dale Robinson.

They’ve been OK, but somewhat underwhelming along the offensive line. Occasionally, they’ve lined up and ran it right at somebody — Maryland in 2019 and Rutgers to close 2020 stand as good examples.