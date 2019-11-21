Monica Arens leads USD women to big win win over Missouri

VERMILLION, S.D. — Monica Arens seems to have slipped comfortably into her older sister Allison’s spot in the South Dakota women’s basketball starting lineup.
The 5-9 junior from Crofton, Nebraska, has reached a career scoring high in each of the Coyotes’ last two games, including an 18-point salvo in a 72-56 triumph over Missouri here Thursday night.
Not only that, but Arens made game-saving plays both against Drake and at Utah.
She floated in a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation against Drake, tying the game at 82 and USD went on to win 102-94 in overtime.
Then, on the road against Pac-12 Utah, Arens drew contact and converted a pair of free throws with 12 seconds remaining to deadlock the score. She also blocked a Utah 3-point attempt at the buzzer to preserve an 84-81 overtime victory.
Thursday’s win over Missouri at the Sanford Coyotes Sports Center was the fifth by this season’s senior class against a Power 5 opponent.
While USD improved to 5-0 and Missouri slipped to 1-4 with its fourth consecutive loss, the Tigers advanced to the Round of 32 in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Without All-American and first-round WNBA draft pick Sophie Cunningham, however, Mizzou has gotten off to a slow start.
Arens reached her career high with a 3-pointer, one of 11 on the night for USD. She had big shoes to fill in her older sister Allison’s, a three-time All-Summit League player who scored over 1,000 points in her career.
“I have to give all credit to my teammates and coaches,” Arens said. “Each one of them has given me the confidence to be in those situations.”
Senior Ciara Duffy -- who finished with 13 points, eight assists and four rebounds -- became the fifth player in program history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists for her career. She joined Amber Hegge, Nicole Seekamp, Tia Hemiller and Allison Arens on that exclusive list.
South Dakota limited Missouri to a 34.5-percent (19 of 55) shooting effort. And, that was against a Tiger roster stacked with length.
“We can always get better on the defensive end, but defense could have been the thing that carried us tonight,” Duffy said. “It was nice to have one that wasn’t close. It’s one thing to win games and another to separate ourselves.”
USD’s previous four wins were by four, six, eight and three points.
Taylor Frederick came off the bench to contribute 11 points. Madison McKeever and Hannah Sjerven just missed double figures with nine points apiece.
“Communication was a big thing and trusting in one another,” Frederick said of the defensive effort. “Who has help side and we really understood the scout team. We’ve played quite a few teams with a lot of length and that is something we are used to.”
Missouri led 17-16 after one quarter and had a 25-20 lead with 5:45 left in the second quarter before Duffy hit back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 14-3 run the rest of the quarter and give South Dakota a little more breathing room, 34-28.
The USD lead grew to double digits by the 5:56 mark of the third quarter and the Coyotes were in control from there.
Missouri made eight 3-pointers in the first half but only one the rest of the game. USD, meanwhile was 11-for-22 from the arc, three each by Duffy and Arens.
“I’m proud of the young ladies, they played with incredible intensity, urgency and poise,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Our fans gave us a big boost on the defensive end. In the second half it was difficult to communicate because of the noise. We were fortunate to have an SEC team come here and play. It was great learning opportunity.”
Plitzuweit has seen the improvement of her team each game this season, especially from Arens.
“She is playing extremely hard and we can count on her defensively at the same time,” Plitzuweit said. “She’s becoming more confident. We’ve talked about Allison graduated, not replacing it with one spot and everyone needed to raise that level.
“I could go through all the players, they are improving. Monica is one of them that has embraced and improved to take care of the ball and make good decisions. Allison did so many things for us.”