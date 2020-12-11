Moringside snaps Concordia's 10-dual win streak

SEWARD, Neb. -- Morningside had its first Great Plains Athletic Conference dual of the season and in the process, the Mustangs snapped Concordia's 10-dual win streak.

On Thursday, the Mustangs won their first dual of the season 28-12 over Concordia.

Morningside started the match with 11 points after Evan Shell got an 18-3 tech fall at 125 pounds over Carter Willis. Then Taylor Vasquez won by forfeit at 133.

Concordia won the next three matches, all by decision but the Mustangs won the next four to take control of the dual.

Caleb Connor got an 8-6 decision over Gabe Crawford at 165 for a 14-9 lead. Then Jonah Egli got the Mustangs second tech fall of the game with a 17-0 victory over T.J. Huber ad 174. At 184, Kory Van Oort followed with 9-2 decision over Oscar Ramirez-Garcia for a 22-9 lead.

Morningside put the dual away when Kasten Grape pinned Mason Garcia in 2:53 for the 28-9 lead. Concordia won at 285 but Morningside won the dual 28-12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0