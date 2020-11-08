Morningide's Okan Golge ties single-match record for goals in win

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Okan Golge had three goals before halftime for the Morningside men's soccer team and then scored another one in the second half to tie the program's single-match record on Sunday in a 7-1 road win against Presentation.

Morningside is now 7-2 on the season and 6-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Presentation is 0-7 overall and in the GPAC.

Golge's first goal came in the 14th minute and Robin Thomala had the assist.

Eight minutes later, Golge had his second goal as Thomala and Victor Beker each assisted.

Golge's third goal was unassisted and came in the 29th minute. Presentation got a goal in the 42nd minute to make it a 3-1 match but 47 seconds later, Beker scored for the 4-1 Morningside lead at the half. Sander Kohberg had the assist.

Johannes Lang had Morningside's first goal of the second half as Noah Aniser assisted in the 50th minute.

A minute later, Golge tied the program record with his fourth goal of the match. Lang and Beker assisted.

David Dauschwili scored the Mustangs final goal as Aniser and Lang both assisted in the 80th minute.

Morningside only allowed Presentation to take two shots.

