Morningside advances to tiebreaker at NAIA tournament

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside will have to play an extra set late Thursday to find out if the Mustangs advance to the NAIA national volleyball tournament Sweet 16.
The Mustangs had a 2-1 advantage after three sets against No. 17-ranked Providence and a win would move Morningside to 2-1 in pool play, giving them second place without a tie, meaning the Mustangs would move on to the Sweet 16.
But a rough fourth set kept Providence in the match and the Argonauts took advantage if the fifth, coming back from 13-11 down to win 16-14 to defeat Morningside.
It was Providence’s first win in three tries during pool play and that forced a three-way tie for the final spot in Pool A in the Sweet 16. Oklahoma City is also 1-2. Park won Pool A with a 3-0 record.
The tiebreaker was played late Thursday night, after the paper’s deadline. Oklahoma City played Providence in one set to 25 and the winner faced Morningside for another set to 25 to advance to the Sweet 16.
Regardless of how the tiebreaker set turned out, Morningside coach Beth Donnelly said the team proved it belonged at the national tournament.
Morningside got into the tournament based on being the host school. Still, the 17-13 Mustangs beat No. 16 Oklahoma City on Wednesday, pushed No. 1 Park to four sets on Tuesday and battled No. 17 Providence to five sets on Thursday.
“Hanging with 16 and 17 in the country says something for us,” Donnelly said. “I want it for my seniors more than anything. Whatever happens, the girls have nothing to hang their heads about. We were definitely meant to be here. I am really proud of their effort.
Donnelly knew if the team lost, there was going to be a tiebreaker. The team did not know that so they were in for a little shock after the match.
“You saw some tears there and I was quick to remind them that we are not done, chins up,” Donnelly said. “We are getting our heads on straight in there and making sure we are focused. We are still excited.”
Morningside held a slight advantage early in the first set when Providence went on a 7-2 run to go up 17-14. The Mustangs came back and the set was tied at 18.
Morningside then took control as the Mustangs ended the first set on a 7-0 for a 25-18 win. Krista Zenk had two kills during the run and she finished the first set with seven kills on 14 attacks. Zenk finished with 16 kills.
Providence built an early 9-4 lead. Morningside later dug itself out of the hole and tied the set at 18. But Providence won the next two points and later went up 24-20. The Mustangs forced the issue late with back-to-back blocks by Kaelyn Giefer and Emma Gerber and then a block by Gerber got Morningside within one at 24-23. Providence called a timeout and Argonauts were able to get the kill to finish off the set 25-23.
Morningside once again fell behind, this time 5-2 in the third set. Down 6-4, Brittni Olson put down back-to-back kills and that sparked a major run for the Mustangs. A 17-3 run by Morningside gave the Mustangs a commanding 21-9 lead and they went on to win the set 25-13.
But Morningside couldn’t finish out the match.
“I don’t know what it is. Any time the match is tight, we are playing our best,” Donnelly said. “We get too much of a lead and we get a little complacent. Hitting the cruise control. You can’t do that at nationals.”
Morningside was up 7-6 in the fourth when Providence went on an 11-2 run to go up 17-9. The Mustangs cut the lead to four points at 22-18 but Providence didn’t allow it to get any closer as the Argonauts won the set 25-20.
Providence went up 10-9 in the fifth set when Morningside took advantage of two Argonaut errors and Caitlin Makovicka put down a kill to give the Mustangs a 12-10 advantage. A little later, Providence got a kill and then a block to tie the set at 13. The set remained tied at 14 when an attack error gave Providence the advantage. Averi Dyer put down a kill to give the Argonauts the 16-14 win to force the three-way tiebreaker.
Makovicka finished with 18 kills and Sabrina Creason had 60 assists.