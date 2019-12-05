Morningside advances to tiebreaker at national tournament

“Hanging with 16 and 17 in the country says something for us,” Donnelly said. “I want it for my seniors more than anything. Whatever happens, the girls have nothing to hang their heads about. We were definitely meant to be here. I am really proud of their effort.

Donnelly knew if the team lost, there was going to be a tiebreaker. The team did not know that so they were in for a little shock after the match.

“You saw some tears there and I was quick to remind them that we are not done, chins up,” Donnelly said. “We are getting our heads on straight in there and making sure we are focused. We are still excited.”

Morningside held a slight advantage early in the first set when Providence went on a 7-2 run to go up 17-14. The Mustangs came back and the set was tied at 18.

Morningside then took control as the Mustangs ended the first set on a 7-0 for a 25-18 win. Krista Zenk had two kills during the run and she finished the first set with seven kills on 14 attacks. Zenk finished with 16 kills.