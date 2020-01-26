Morningside alum Jessica Squier to take over Mustang volleyball program

“Our job is to provide a great atmosphere for our students and winning comes next after that. She cares about the athletes and is in it for the right reasons. I think she will be a great fit for us.”

Squier said that’s the experience she had as a player and that’s what she wants to pass on to her players at Northeastern and now at Morningside.

“My door is always open. You can talk to me about anything,” Squier said. “When they move on, they have to have those tough conversations with their boss so it gives them that experience early. I wouldn’t be who I was today without athletics and those life lessons.

“I want them to understand it isn’t just about winning and losing and the skill set, it’s about building them into people and achieve their goals in their career.”

It’s also led to a good amount of success for her on the court - as a player and a coach.

Squier was a standout for Northeastern as a player and then went to Georgia State. Squier, then known as Jessica Tjaden, transferred to Morningside and was the Mustangs setter in 2009. She tallied 1,569 assists to earn third-team NAIA All-American status.

In 2010, she transitioned to a coaching role for Morningside and then in 2011, she went to Northeastern.