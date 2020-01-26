Morningside alum Jessica Squier to take over Mustang volleyball program

Culture breeds success.
Jessica Squier discovered that as an athlete and that mantra has paid off for her as the head coach of the Northeastern Junior College volleyball team.
In the last two years, the former Morningside player led the Plainswomen to NJCAA Region IX titles and they were the runner-up the six seasons prior to that.
“For me, athletics isn’t just about winning or building the skill set, it’s about the life lessons you can learn,” Squier said.
That’s exactly what Morningside athletic director Tim Jager wanted to hear as he was interviewing candidates for the head coaching spot for the Mustangs’ volleyball program. While he feels the program can win a few more matches, he wanted the right culture in the locker room more than anything he was looking for throughout the hiring process.
As Squier talked about culture to Jager, she checked all of the boxes he wanted to hear about. That led to Jager naming Squier the next coach of the Morningside volleyball program.
“She’s very competitive but she didn’t talk a lot about wins and losses,” Jager said. “She likes to build relationships with players and cares about them and that’s the one thing I like to hear. Caring for the players, meeting with them, those are the kind of things she talked about.
“Our job is to provide a great atmosphere for our students and winning comes next after that. She cares about the athletes and is in it for the right reasons. I think she will be a great fit for us.”
Squier said that’s the experience she had as a player and that’s what she wants to pass on to her players at Northeastern and now at Morningside.
“My door is always open. You can talk to me about anything,” Squier said. “When they move on, they have to have those tough conversations with their boss so it gives them that experience early. I wouldn’t be who I was today without athletics and those life lessons.
“I want them to understand it isn’t just about winning and losing and the skill set, it’s about building them into people and achieve their goals in their career.”
It’s also led to a good amount of success for her on the court - as a player and a coach.
Squier was a standout for Northeastern as a player and then went to Georgia State. Squier, then known as Jessica Tjaden, transferred to Morningside and was the Mustangs setter in 2009. She tallied 1,569 assists to earn third-team NAIA All-American status.
In 2010, she transitioned to a coaching role for Morningside and then in 2011, she went to Northeastern.
During her coaching tenure at Northeastern, she was named the Region IX coach of the year in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the NJCAA District B coach of the year the last two seasons.
“Honestly, the success is great but it was toward the bottom of the list,” Jager said. “She checked off all of the boxes I wanted first and the winning was a bonus. She’s going to provide a great experience for the team. Once you get that positive culture, she’s competitive and I think the winning will come. It was the other things I look for first.”
Establishing that culture has led to wins for Squier during her time at Northeastern because the players bought into the culture, she said.
“If you get them to understand that, then you see a lot of success in your team,” said Squier, who is married with two kids. “Not just that year but moving forward. I am really grateful for the opportunity and I am looking forward to working with the kids and taking them to the level they know they should be.”
Squier takes over for Beth Donnelly, who resigned to take a job in the private sector. Donnelly spent five seasons with Morningside and in 2016, she led the Mustangs to the NAIA national tournament. Morningside has made the tournament the last four seasons but partly because of being the tournament host.
The Mustangs won 20 matches in 2016-17 and 2017-18 but Morningside finished with a 14-16 record two seasons ago and it was 17-13 this past season.
Squier feels there is a lot of potential for Morningside’s program and the alum is looking forward to her return to Sioux City.
“That talent around the area is very, very high. No matter what program I am with, the goal is a national championship and that’s what I want to take Morningside to,” Squier said. “It’s going to take some time and get the culture built how I want it to be. That’s what I hope we end up doing.”