Morningside associate head coach Trent Miller eager to go one last ride with Jim Sykes

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College men’s basketball coach Jim Sykes wouldn’t have made the move from coach to athletic director later this year if it weren’t for Trent Miller.
Miller, a Gretna, Nebraska, native, will take over for Sykes once the Mustangs play their final game. Miller currently serves as the associate head coach under Sykes, a position the veteran coach once held.
“Knowing that Trent was the right guy to take my spot made this decision a lot easier,” Sykes said. “Trent played here for four years. He volunteered after that for a couple of years and he’s been a full-time or associate head coach for three.
“He knows the culture, he knows the system,” Sykes added. “His passion is just contagious.”
Miller will use this season to pick Sykes’ brain about different things.
“For me to really hone in and ask any sort of situation that a head coach does to make a program run successfully,” Miller said. “Our philosophies are very similar. I have no intention on coming in here and changing anything as far as something radical. I love his system, and that’s Morningside basketball.”
Miller first stepped onto the Morningside basketball scene in 2010, after being a standout player at Gretna High School.
While with Gretna, Miller received second-team Class B all-state honors from the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal-Star as a senior and was an Omaha World-Herald second-team all-stater as a junior.
Miller first met Sykes while as a high school athlete. Miller’s first impression was how much Sykes cared about his players. He asked questions about their off-court life, and that’s the first moment when Miller started to like and respect Sykes.
“I remembered that this guy is easy to get along with,” Miller said. “He had a lot of the values that I had and my high school coach had and how to play the game of basketball. He was right in tune with that. It was a very nice transition to go from my high school program to Morningside."
Then, with the Mustangs, Miller was a three-time starter under Sykes. Miller holds the Morningside all-time career marks in steals (235) and assists (514).
The future Mustangs coach-to-be averaged 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game during his Morningside career, earned second-team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) honors as a junior and senior and was the 2013 GPAC Defensive Player of the Year.
The journey didn’t stop as a player, however.
Miller was a student-assistant coach in 2013-14, seeing what it was like to transition from the court to the bench.
Sykes promoted Miller to the junior varsity head coach during the 2015-16 season.
Miller then became Sykes’ top assistant in 2017, and received another promotion — associate head coach, his title for this season — in January.
Miller believes the mood will feel different, given that Sykes is going to be coaching his final season with Morningside.
“This will be such a fun year to send coach out (the right way),” Miller said. “It’s his last season, and what a blessing to be able to do that together.”
