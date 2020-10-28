Morningside associate head coach Trent Miller eager to go one last ride with Jim Sykes

While with Gretna, Miller received second-team Class B all-state honors from the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal-Star as a senior and was an Omaha World-Herald second-team all-stater as a junior.

Miller first met Sykes while as a high school athlete. Miller’s first impression was how much Sykes cared about his players. He asked questions about their off-court life, and that’s the first moment when Miller started to like and respect Sykes.

“I remembered that this guy is easy to get along with,” Miller said. “He had a lot of the values that I had and my high school coach had and how to play the game of basketball. He was right in tune with that. It was a very nice transition to go from my high school program to Morningside."

Then, with the Mustangs, Miller was a three-time starter under Sykes. Miller holds the Morningside all-time career marks in steals (235) and assists (514).

The future Mustangs coach-to-be averaged 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game during his Morningside career, earned second-team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) honors as a junior and senior and was the 2013 GPAC Defensive Player of the Year.

The journey didn’t stop as a player, however.