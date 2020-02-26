Morningside baseball swept by Mayville State

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Morningside baseball team dropped a pair of games to Mayville State at US Bank Stadium on Tuesday. Mayville State won the first game 1-0 and then took the second game 5-2.

Morningside falls to 6-10 on the season.

There were only 10 combined hits in the first game and it was scoreless for the first six innings. Mayville scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Justin Lottman went the first two innings for Morningside and struck out four batters while allowing only two hits and walking one. Aiden Bishop struck out three batters in 2 1/3 innings. Levi Davidson hit a double for Morningside.

Morningside took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the second game but Mayville State took the lead in the top of the fifth inning with three runs and scored two more in the top of the sixth to claim 5-2 win.

Jake Prewitt pitched the first two innings and struck out three batters while not allowing a hit. Davidson drove in two runs in the loss.

