Morningside beats Grand View to advance to back-to-back title games

SIOUX CITY — The defending national champions are going back to the NAIA national title game.
It came down to an All-American making a play against another All-American.
In what turned out to be a defensive slugfest, Morningside held Grand View’s offense in check in the second half, including forcing a fumble in the final seconds, allowing the Mustangs to win its NAIA semifinal game 21-16 over Grand View on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Saturday.
At first, Grand View seemed to make the big play with under 20 seconds to go when All-American wide receiver Anthony Turner hauled in a 35-yard pass deep in Morningside territory.
But Morningside’s All-American Klayton Nordeen wrapped up Turner and freshman Jamal Jones came in with a hit, forcing the ball loose.
Morningside safety Deion Clayborne was there to fall on the ball, allowing Morningside to run out the clock for the NAIA semifinal win.
“They threw a double-move post over the middle and we had two guys right there. I came across from the backside and Jamal knocked the ball out,” Nordeen said. “I held on for dear life on (Turner), who is a great wide receiver, and Deion was able to drop on the ball. Jamal just made a football play.
"He did a great job, (Turner) is probably the best receiver we played all year. Jamal covered him down mostly the entire game, mostly by himself and he made the big play when he needed to at the end.”
Turner finished with 108 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions and was under 100 yards until that final offensive play for Grand View, which Jones forced the fumble on.
It was the only turnover of the game for either side, too.
“That’s huge. We had played great on defense but we hadn’t made a big play,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “That was the big play of the day and that was the play to seal it off. They played big. It was exciting, it was good to see.”
Grand View was able to gash Morningside’s defense on the ground in the first half (96 yards and a 6.9 yards per carry average) and had a costly penalty that led to a Viking touchdown. That helped Grand View put 13 points - two field goals and a 19-yard touchdown reception by Turner right before the half to take the lead - on the board before halftime, giving the Vikings a 13-7 lead.
The Mustangs held Grand View in check in the second half. Grand View did have one big run early in the half but had to rely on the passing game in the fourth quarter to try and come back.
Morningside’s secondary allowed just 105 passing yards and Grand View quarterback Ben Ferking was only 10-of-19 after the half.
Morningside only allowed three points after halftime, allowing the Mustangs to erase the six-point deficit.
You have free articles remaining.
“The defense kept them out of the end zone and that was big,” Ryan said. “It was critical that they were able to do what they were able to do. The defense played fantastic. They kept them out of the end zone in the second half, what more can you ask for?”
Morningside had 183 yards at halftime but was held to seven points, which came on the opening series. Two drives stalled, one ending on a turnover on downs and another on a missed field goal.
The Mustangs offense has shined in the third quarter when it has needed to in wins over Northwestern and Midland. The same held true in the semifinals.
Morningside opened with the ball in the second half and went 71 yards in 11 plays in only 4:12 as Joe Dolincheck hit Bo Els for a three-yard touchdown as the Mustangs took the lead for the second time in the game, 14-13.
After forcing Grand View into a long field goal attempt, which was missed, Morningside scored again, this time going 78 yards in only six plays in 2:17 as Reid Jurgensmeier hauled in a nine-yard pass from Dolincheck to give the Mustangs an eight-point cushion, 21-13, which was enough for Morningside’s defense.
In those two drives, Morningside was 3-for-3 on third downs. In the game, the Mustangs converted 7-of-13 third downs. Grand View ranked fifth in the nation for third-down defense on the season, allowing opponents to only convert 25 percent of their third downs.
“Our guys were able to get open, Joey got good time and threw good balls,” Ryan said. “We were able to do some things on third downs.”
Morningside tried to stay balanced but Grand View’s top-five run defense held the Mustangs to only 65 yards. So Ryan and offensive coordinator Luke Lueders turned to Dolincheck, a sophomore, and the found the soft spots in Grand View’s defense throughout the game.
Dolincheck was 23-for-31 passing for 328 yards and three touchdowns as the offensive line kept the pressure to a minimum in the game.
Morningside allowed one sack late, which Dolincheck said was his fault for holding onto the ball for too long, against a Grand View defense that has 34 sacks on the season, the eighth-most in the nation.
“Joey played great today. A lot of that was, we had seen them get so much pressure on quarterbacks and the offensive line played so well, it was incredible,” Ryan said. “Lot of time to throw and Joey did a great job with it.”
Dolincheck was named the NAIA semifinals offensive player of the game. He found Jurgensmeier seven times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, the first coming in the first half on a 27-yard pass. He found Austin Johnson six times for 84 yards and hit Els five times for 47 yards.
“They had the number one rush defense in the nation so I figured I needed to step up and do my job,” Dolincheck said. “All I needed to do was get the ball to my playmakers out on the boundary. We just looked to hit levels. Just hit them on levels and hit open guys on the seams and it worked well today.”
“The offensive line is awesome, they’ve been great all year. Good time all day.”
Now Morningside gets to defend its national title against Marian, who won the national title against the Mustangs in 2012, on Dec. 21 in Grambling, Louisiana, at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.
“It’s unbelievable, man,” Ryan said. “Let’s go see if we can do it again.”