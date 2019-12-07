Morningside beats Grand View to advance to back-to-back title games

“Our guys were able to get open, Joey got good time and threw good balls,” Ryan said. “We were able to do some things on third downs.”

Morningside tried to stay balanced but Grand View’s top-five run defense held the Mustangs to only 65 yards. So Ryan and offensive coordinator Luke Lueders turned to Dolincheck, a sophomore, and the found the soft spots in Grand View’s defense throughout the game.

Dolincheck was 23-for-31 passing for 328 yards and three touchdowns as the offensive line kept the pressure to a minimum in the game.

Morningside allowed one sack late, which Dolincheck said was his fault for holding onto the ball for too long, against a Grand View defense that has 34 sacks on the season, the eighth-most in the nation.

“Joey played great today. A lot of that was, we had seen them get so much pressure on quarterbacks and the offensive line played so well, it was incredible,” Ryan said. “Lot of time to throw and Joey did a great job with it.”

Dolincheck was named the NAIA semifinals offensive player of the game. He found Jurgensmeier seven times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, the first coming in the first half on a 27-yard pass. He found Austin Johnson six times for 84 yards and hit Els five times for 47 yards.