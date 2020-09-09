Morningside bounces back to pick up first win against Briar Cliff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- With the Great Plains Athletic Conference season underway only three matches into the season, every match is important for Morningside, especially when it was against Briar Cliff as the two also battle for the host bid for the NAIA national tournament.

The two teams came into the match at Allee Gym coming off opposite weekends. Morningside went 0-2 down in Doane. Briar Cliff went 4-0 at William Penn.

Briar Cliff seemed to be keeping its streak going by holding off Morningside in the first set for a 25-20 win.

Midway through the second set, however, Morningside started to develop a rhythm, and Briar Cliff started to struggle with errors.

The Mustangs took advantage and took the second set 25-21 and carried the strong play into the third, rolling to a 25-12.

While there was a little lull late in the fourth, Morningside won a couple of long rallies and that helped seal the Mustangs first win in the Jessica Squier era with a 25-19 victory.