Morningside bounces back, upsets No. 16 Oklahoma City

SIOUX CITY — For the second straight day at the NAIA national tournament, Morningside had a rough start to its match.
On Tuesday, the Mustangs' slow start cost them two sets in a four-set loss to top-ranked Park. On Wednesday, the sluggish opening put Morningside down 1-0 to No. 16 Oklahoma City.
The Mustangs woke up a lot quicker this time to keep their Sweet 16 hopes alive.
Morningside bounced back and claimed the next two sets and even though Oklahoma City found a way to force a fifth, the Mustangs grabbed an early lead in the deciding set to upset the 16th-ranked Stars 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 15-11 on Wednesday in the second pool play match of the NAIA tournament.
Morningside coach Beth Donnelly said the team needed to make a couple of adjustments after that first set to get back on track.
“I told the girls we need to start tougher. I think they were focused so much on serving tough that they were complacent with the rest,” Donnelly said. “I think they took a little bit too long to change and adjust our defense from Park last night to Oklahoma City tonight.
“Rolling into matches like this late in the season, it can’t happen. We have to do better (Thursday).”
Morningside needs to start better on Thursday for its 4 p.m. match against No. 17 Providence because of how much there is at stake for the Mustangs.
If the Mustangs win, they will go 2-1 in pool play and potentially earn a spot into Sweet 16 play on Friday. Providence is 0-2 in pool play and the loss to Morningside put Oklahoma City at 1-1 in pool play. Park is 2-0 in Pool A.
A win over Providence will put Morningside at 2-1 in pool play. Last season Morningside went 0-2 to start pool play and 1-2 overall at nationals.
“Honestly at this point ... we want to be in control of our destiny,” Donnelly said. “Far too long we’ve been worried about the rankings and where we are at and we’ve got to get respect from other people. At this point, it is on us and I really like that.
“This is where we want to be. We didn’t get this chance last year. (Thursday) we are playing for a good reason so I am excited. Providence is a solid team. They should not be 0-2 right now so we are going to have our hands more than full.”
After losing the first set 25-17, Krista Zenk gave the Mustangs a spark in the second. Zenk had four kills during a 6-2 run to put Morningside up 9-6. The Mustangs didn’t trail again in the set and went on to win it 25-21 to even the match.
Zenk finished the match with 14 kills on a team-high 37 attacks.
“She’s been that way since her freshman year. She’s handled herself very well,” Donnelly said. “She got switched this year to just a three-rotation player and she’s still bringing it in the front row for us.”
Then it was Emma Gerber’s time to shine in the third set. A day after breaking Morningside’s career kills record in the rally-scoring era, she helped the Mustangs build a lead in the third.
The Stars crept back in with a 3-0 run and trailed 13-12. Morningside countered with a 5-0 run and Gerber, who finished with 22 kills, had two kills and a block during the run.
Gerber also had five block assists and a solo block in the win.
“(That run) had a lot to do with Emma,” Donnelly said. “Emma not only carried us offensively but she also carried us at the net blocking, too.”
Morningside went on to win the third set 25-18 but couldn’t shake the Stars in the fourth set as Oklahoma City forced a fifth set with a 26-24 win.
Morningside bounced back and took a 5-2 lead and were up 8-4 going into the side switch.
“If you have the lead on the switch, you have a good chance of finishing out,” Donnelly said. “This game is mental so you can never hold your breath too long but you always feel more comfortable when you have the lead when you switch sides.”
Morningside went on to win the match with a 15-11 victory in the final set.
Sabrina Creason had 51 assists and 14 digs in the win and Kayla Harris had 27 digs. Brittni Olson had one solo block and five block assists and Caitlin Makovica had four block assists.