Morningside bounces back, upsets No. 16 Oklahoma City

If the Mustangs win, they will go 2-1 in pool play and potentially earn a spot into Sweet 16 play on Friday. Providence is 0-2 in pool play and the loss to Morningside put Oklahoma City at 1-1 in pool play. Park is 2-0 in Pool A.

A win over Providence will put Morningside at 2-1 in pool play. Last season Morningside went 0-2 to start pool play and 1-2 overall at nationals.

“Honestly at this point ... we want to be in control of our destiny,” Donnelly said. “Far too long we’ve been worried about the rankings and where we are at and we’ve got to get respect from other people. At this point, it is on us and I really like that.

“This is where we want to be. We didn’t get this chance last year. (Thursday) we are playing for a good reason so I am excited. Providence is a solid team. They should not be 0-2 right now so we are going to have our hands more than full.”

After losing the first set 25-17, Krista Zenk gave the Mustangs a spark in the second. Zenk had four kills during a 6-2 run to put Morningside up 9-6. The Mustangs didn’t trail again in the set and went on to win it 25-21 to even the match.

Zenk finished the match with 14 kills on a team-high 37 attacks.