WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin -- The Morningside bowling teams opened the season at the Midwest Championships this past weekend.
The Morningside men finished in 14th place with a score of 8877. McKendree won the event with a score of 9575.
Matthew Hystad led the Mustangs with a 1284 six-game series. His average was 214 a game. He had a high game of 244. He finished in 14th place. Hastings Trenton Johnston won the individual title with a six-game series of 1388.
Thomas Croskrey had a series of 1157 for the Mustangs and Alex Badger rolled a 1141.
The Morningside women finished in 21st place with a 7731. St. Francis of Illinois won the team title with an 8928.
Brooke Bomgaars led the Mustags with a six-game series of 1168. She had an average of 194.67. Boomgaars had a high-game of 233 and finished in 22nd place. St. Francis' Abby Ragsdale won the individual title with a 1297.
Morningside's Allyson Dudley finished in 68th with a 1011.