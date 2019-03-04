COLUMBUS, Ga. – At the conclusion of four days of competition at the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Championships on Saturday, records had fallen for the Mustangs.
Along individual lines, the final two days of action were led by juniors Billy Salber and Jessyca Huff. Salber clocked a new program standard in the 100-yard butterfly (51.36 seconds) which earned him a spot in the B final where he placed 13th overall out of 29 swimmers. Huff swam in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke B final, ending 15th in the 32-competitor roster (2:33.38).
In the relays, the men’s and women’s 200-yard medley events both made the B finals along with the men’s 400-yard freestyle. Both medleys claimed new spots on the Maroon record board as the women’s group of sophomore Lauryn Baehr, Huff, sophomore Megan Ukena and freshman Samantha Masid swam a 1:54.34 to end up 16th out of 26. The men’s quartet of Salber, junior Jake Kohorst, freshman Gage Dewsbury and senior Jack Weiss who turned in a 1:35.88 to place 13th out of 22. The men’s 400 freestyle group of wound up 14th of 21 overall as Kohorst, Salber, Dewsbury and sophomore Brenndan Gorski registered a 3:09.79.
Beyond the Friday and Saturday school marks, Kohorst added a record in the 100-yard backstroke (51.74 seconds) and the men’s 400-yard medley relay of Dewsbury, Kohorst, Salber and Weiss went 3:31.01 for an updated school standard.