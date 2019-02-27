SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men parlayed a 27-3 season into a top-four seed in the NAIA D-II men's tournament. Briar Cliff qualified for the national tournament as a No. 5 seed.
Both teams received good news earlier on the day on Wednesday as Morningside head coach Jim Sykes was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference coach of the year and Briar Cliff senior Jay Wolfe was named the GPAC player of the year on Wednesday.
Indiana Wesleyan, the defending national champion, earned the top overall seed. Morningside earned the No. 4 overall seed and plays Mayville State in the first round of the tournament, which is in Sioux Falls, S.D., at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 7.
"It's a number one seed and that's what we hoped for. I thought it was a good possibility (to get a top seed). We dropped the last game of the conference tournament but several teams did the same," Sykes said. "We were hoping to stay in the top four and we are thankful that we did. I think our resume speaks for itself. We are only one of two three-loss teams and playing a 20-game GPAC schedule and the non-conference games that we had, I think we've earned that spot."
Oklahoma Wesleyan is the only other three-loss team in NAIA D-II.
Even though Morningside is a top seed, Sykes isn't looking past Mayville State in the first round.
"Mayville State won their tournament and are playing well. We will prepare to do our best and see what happens," Sykes said. "If we are playing at our best, guarding and the shots go in, we have a chance to play with anybody. If we can make it a 40-minute game, that's what we are hoping for."
The Mustangs won the GPAC by three games over Jamestown in the regular season with an 18-2 conference record. The Mustangs dominance in conference play earned Sykes the GPAC coach of the year for the second straight season.
"That just means that we have a good team and that's how those honors come to be," Sykes said. "It's not an individual honor even though it's on the plaque. It's the team as a whole."
Junior center Tyler Borchers was named to the All-GPAC first team and he was named the GPAC defensive player of the year. Borchers averaged 16.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists 1.1 blocks per game. Sophomore guard Zach Imig joined Borchers on the All-GPAC first team. Imig averaged 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Junior Alex Borchers and senior Brody Egger were both named to the All-GPAC second team and Trey Brown was an honorable mention.
Briar Cliff overcame an injury to one of its top players, Erich Erdman, and still made the national tournament. Briar Cliff went 20-8 this season and the Chargers were third in the GPAC with a 14-6 record. That translated into a No. 5 seed for the Chargers and they face Olivet Nazarene, the No. 4 seed, in the first round at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 7.
Wolfe, a senior, helped lead the Chargers to the national tournament. He was named the GPAC Player of the year after averaging 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He shot 57.4 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from behind the arc. He made 71 3-pointers this season.
Junior Jackson Lamb was also named the All-GPAC first team. He averaged 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He hit 97 3-pointers.
Sophomore Ethan Freidel was named to the All-GPAC second team and Kyle Boerhave and Jaden Kleinhesselink were honorable mentions.
Northwestern sophomore Trent Hilbrands was named to the All-GPAC first team after averaging 18.6 points and 2.5 assists per game. Senior Parker Mulder was named to the All-GPAC second team and Jay Small and Craig Sterk were honorable mentions.
Dordt sophomore Garrett Franken was an All-GPAC second-team selection and Chad Barkema, Alec Henrickson and Zach Bussard were all honorable mentions.
Dakota Wesleyan earned a No. 4 seed and faces No. 5 seed Warner in the first round at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6.
Jamestown, which won the GPAC tournament title, is a No. 3 seed and faces No. 6 Southeastern at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6.