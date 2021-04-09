Morningside, Briar Cliff hold top two seeds in GPAC men's soccer tournament

“Our goal is to win the GPAC tournament, which would be a first for us,” Maxon added. “We’ve won the conference, but not the tournament. We need to win the tournament, and we’ll get to that first pod. Our ultimate goal is to make it to the final site. I think we have enough on our plate.”

Morningside has reason to be confident as the No. 1 seed. The Mustangs have scored 61 goals on the season so far, and have held opponents to 19.

Okan Golge leads the Mustangs with 27 goals in the 17 matches. He has a 30 percent shooting percentage, which also leads the team.

Robin Thomala has nine goals this season, and he’s taken 20 shots on goal.

Morningside goalkeeper Bjarne Huth has allowed just 18 goals in over 1,338 minutes. He has a 73-percent save percentage and has 48 saves.

“Even in games where we don’t play well, we find a goal and win,” Maxon said. “It’s not that the kids are unappreciative of what they’ve accomplished, but they live in a world where they feel like no one can touch them.”

Briar Cliff has No. 2 seed

Everyone on the Briar Cliff men’s soccer roster is healthy, and that’s music to coach Cory Christensen’s ears.