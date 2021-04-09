Morningside, Briar Cliff hold top two seeds in GPAC men's soccer tournament

SIOUX CITY — Tom Maxon is treating the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament as if it’s a do-or-die situation, even though his Morningside College men’s soccer team has the No. 1 seed.
The Mustangs haven’t ran into too many speed bumps throughout the season, and are riding a three-game winning streak going into Saturday’s 1 p.m. match at Elwood Olsen Stadium against Dakota Wesleyan.
The Mustangs have won eight of their last 10 matches dating back to the fall, and have only one loss in that stretch. (The other was a tie to Briar Cliff, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, right before Thanksgiving.)
Maxon, Morningside’s men’s soccer coach, is hoping that the script doesn’t repeat itself from last season.
Morningside won the GPAC regular season title in 2019, but lost in that fall’s conference tournament.
Maxon wants the Mustangs to have that sense of urgency this time around, even if they are going to the national tournament later this month.
“I think the guys in the back of their minds have it all drawn up,” Maxon said. “Is there going to be the urgency to win every one of these games? Beyond that, going to the first round of nationals is also iffy. We’re going to be put into a pod with great teams in it.
“Our goal is to win the GPAC tournament, which would be a first for us,” Maxon added. “We’ve won the conference, but not the tournament. We need to win the tournament, and we’ll get to that first pod. Our ultimate goal is to make it to the final site. I think we have enough on our plate.”
Morningside has reason to be confident as the No. 1 seed. The Mustangs have scored 61 goals on the season so far, and have held opponents to 19.
Okan Golge leads the Mustangs with 27 goals in the 17 matches. He has a 30 percent shooting percentage, which also leads the team.
Robin Thomala has nine goals this season, and he’s taken 20 shots on goal.
Morningside goalkeeper Bjarne Huth has allowed just 18 goals in over 1,338 minutes. He has a 73-percent save percentage and has 48 saves.
“Even in games where we don’t play well, we find a goal and win,” Maxon said. “It’s not that the kids are unappreciative of what they’ve accomplished, but they live in a world where they feel like no one can touch them.”
Briar Cliff has No. 2 seed
Everyone on the Briar Cliff men’s soccer roster is healthy, and that’s music to coach Cory Christensen’s ears.
Since every member is ready and available for the Chargers’ match against Doane — at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Field — the Chargers will be back to their aggressive selves on the pitch.
This is the first time during the spring where everyone is healthy.
“I think we are going to play differently than what we have during the spring,” Christensen said. “We want to bring back that intensity and momentum back into this game.”
Doane took the Chargers into overtime back in the fall, and the Chargers won that game. The Tigers are under a new coaching staff, but Christensen believes that his team matches up better against Doane’s.
“We’re not sure what type of team they’re going to be, but I like our matchups against them. I think we have a very deep roster that can be very aggressive,” Christensen said.
Marcus Horwood leads the Chargers with 12 goals scored on 24 shots on goal. The Chargers have a 53-percent shot-on-goal ratio.
Northwestern holds No. 4 seed
Northwestern hosts Concordia on Saturday for a night game. The Red Raiders have lost two straight matches, including their regular-season finale to Viterbo.
Juan Mackrey and James Bolger are the top-two scorers for Northwestern, each with seven goals.
The Red Raiders won seven straight matches this season, including six to close out the fall.